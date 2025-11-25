Femicide is often preceded by controlling behavior. sda

What are the first warning signs? How can the environment intervene? A new ZDF documentary is dedicated to the topic of femicide - and sheds light on three harrowing cases. The most important findings.

Lisa Stutz

No time? blue News summarizes for you In Germany, more than 100 women are killed by their partner or ex-partner every year. In Switzerland, there were already 18 murders of women and girls in the first half of 2025.

In the ZDF documentary "Weil du mir gehörst! When men kill their wives" takes a comprehensive look at the topic of femicide - based on three exemplary cases.

Those affected should confide in someone as soon as possible. Femicides often announce themselves through controlling behavior. Show more

A mother who is shot by her ex-husband several years after their separation - with a legal weapon despite a court-ordered restraining order.

A woman who wants to separate from her partner and is killed by him instead. Before the crime, there had never been any physical violence in the relationship.

A woman whose husband tried to kill her and who is still afraid - because the perpetrator is in prison, but with good behavior will be out again in a few years.

These three cases are presented in the documentary "Because you belong to me! When men kill their wives", which is being shown tonight on ZDF.

One of the women who was killed and whose case is recounted in the documentary. ZDF und Sebastian Klatt

These are cases that highlight typical problems associated with femicide.

In the first case: authorities not communicating with each other. The man was known to the police for violence and threats and yet was allowed to carry a legal weapon.

In the second case: there had never been any physical violence in the relationship, but there had been typical warning signs in the form of controlling behavior.

In the third case: lenient sentences are common for attempted offenses without a fatal outcome, which often means years of reduced quality of life for the women concerned.

"The situation is alarming"

In Germany, where the cases took place, more than one hundred women are killed by their partner or ex-partner every year. In Switzerland, a total of 18 women and girls were killed between January and June 2025. "This situation is alarming," said the Federal Office for Gender Equality in the middle of the year.

A few days ago, Federal Councillor Elisabeth Baume-Schneider therefore launched the first national campaign against domestic, sexualized and gender-based violence. It is intended to have a preventative effect.

The "Without Violence" campaign is designed to run for several years. ohne-gewalt.ch

The aim of the ZDF documentary is also to protect women. Viewers learn what the biggest warning signs are and what those around them can do if they suspect violence.

We have summarized the most important findings:

This behavior should ring alarm bells

If a man displays controlling behavior: monitoring his wife, following her, calling her again and again to find out where she is. If he isolates her from her family and friends, controls her finances, her letters, her appearance, where she goes and who she sees.

What friends and family can do

If those around you notice such behavior, you should get involved. You should not leave the woman to her own devices, but address her concerns and offer her practical help. For example, in the form of overnight accommodation, childcare or reporting to the police. You should also let the man know that he is under observation and that his behavior will not simply be accepted.

How women can protect themselves

The best protection for a woman is financial independence. This gives her the opportunity to leave a man if he harms her. It is also important to confide in someone as soon as you are afraid of your (ex-)partner. Contact points such as Victim Support Switzerland are also effective, as they will show you possible next steps.

Important to know: The separation period is a particularly dangerous time - especially if there has been violence before. Women should not hesitate to call the police if they feel threatened.

"Because you belong to me! When men kill their wives", Tuesday, November 25, 2025, 8.15 p.m., on ZDF.