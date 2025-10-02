Elon Musk is halfway to becoming the world's first trillionaire. Allison Robbert/AFP Pool via AP/dpa

500 billion dollars - that's how much Elon Musk was worth on Wednesday. While Tesla's sales figures are weakening, the CEO's fortune continues to grow. How real is his wealth?

Noemi Hüsser

No time? blue News summarizes for you According to Forbes, Elon Musk's fortune briefly exceeded 500 billion dollars before falling below that again - a record figure that brings him closer to becoming the first trillionaire.

Musk's fortune is growing mainly thanks to the sharp rise in Tesla's share price.

Despite falling sales figures, investors believe in Musk's ability to turn Tesla into a leading company in the fields of AI and robotics. Show more

Never before in modern times has anyone been as rich as Elon Musk. According to Forbes, the Tesla CEO's fortune surpassed the 500 billion dollar mark for the first time on Wednesday, having only cracked the 400 billion dollar mark in December. Now he is halfway to becoming the world's first trillionaire. Here's what you need to know.

How much money is 500 billion dollars?

That's 398,470,511,000 Swiss francs.

To make the dimension more tangible: in 2024, the median salary of all working people in Switzerland was CHF 85,100 per year, according to the Federal Statistical Office. To earn as much money as Elon Musk has, you would have to work for around 4.7 million years.

You could then use that money to buy 332 million iPhones. Or 9.7 million Tesla Model 3s. You could build the Burj Khalifa 333 times. Or easily buy up all the top football clubs in the world.

If you think a little more charitably, you could vaccinate the entire world population. Or feed all the starving people for over a decade.

How does Musk get so much money?

The latest increase in Musk's fortune can be attributed primarily to Musk's shares in Tesla. He owns around 12 percent of the company. Since April, Tesla's share value on the stock market has almost doubled. This means that Musk's fortune has also increased - at least on paper.

But aren't Tesla's sales falling?

Yes, Tesla sales collapsed worldwide last year. In Switzerland, 40 percent fewer cars were sold in the first nine months of this year than in the previous year. In Europe as a whole, it was even 43 percent less.

This has to do with Musk's political activities. Alongside US President Donald Trump, he smashed the US state apparatus. In response, there were demonstrations in front of Tesla stores and vandalism of Teslas. Shares were also sold en masse. Tesla shares reached their lowest point in April.

However, since Musk withdrew from US politics in the summer, investors have regained faith in Musk's entrepreneurial spirit and that the company will get back on track.

The Tesla Board of Directors also recently promised him a bonus of one trillion US dollars - if he manages to increase the company's value from 1.4 to 8.5 trillion US dollars within ten years. Tesla's ambition to become a leader in the fields of artificial intelligence and robotics is particularly promising.

Will Musk get even richer?

Many believe that Tesla shares are therefore overvalued. Competing companies such as Google and Amazon already have much more advanced robotaxis. Moreover, as of this week, the purchase of electric cars in the USA is no longer subsidized with taxpayers' money. Expectations of Musk and Tesla could therefore prove to be unrealistic.

But Musk's fortune is not based on Tesla alone. He also owns shares in the AI company xAI and the aerospace company SpaceX. He also wants to develop brain chips with Neuralink. This could contribute even more to his fortune in the future.

Who is behind Musk?

The second richest person in the world is Oracle founder Larry Ellison. His fortune is estimated by "Forbes " at around 351 billion dollars. A few weeks ago, he even briefly overtook Musk. He is followed by Mark Zuckerberg with 246 billion dollars and Jeff Bezos with 234 billion dollars.

According to Forbes, Elon Musk's fortune has already fallen below the 500 billion dollar mark again.

