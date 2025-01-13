To drink transparent fresh glacier water or not? A trend is currently going viral on TikTok in which influencers are drinking glacier water. But this has consequences.

Nicole Agostini

No time? blue News summarizes for you A trend is currently going viral on TikTok: influencers are drinking glacier water in Alaska.

They think it's healthy, but after drinking it, they suffer from diarrhea and stomach problems.

Now they are telling people on social media that they should stay away from it. Show more

Videos of influencers in Alaska drinking fresh glacier water are going viral on TikTok. But it's not as fresh and healthy as they think.

The water contains microorganisms that can cause stomach problems. And one or the other had to experience this first-hand.

Watch the video to see how those affected have now changed their minds.

