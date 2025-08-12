The E-ID is secure and easy to use and its use is voluntary and free of charge: these are the arguments the Federal Council is using to campaign for a Yes vote on the E-ID Act on September 28.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The need for secure electronic proof of identity - for example to order something online - is increasing, the Federal Department of Justice and Police (FDJP) wrote on Tuesday. The vote will take place on September 28 because several committees are fighting the law passed by the councils with a referendum.

The e-ID offered by the state strengthens digital sovereignty and promotes Switzerland as a location for innovation. The Federal Council and Parliament are of the opinion that the e-ID makes doing business with authorities and companies on the Internet secure, simple and efficient.

The e-ID works like a digital identity card; the technical infrastructure is provided by the state. According to the FDJP, this guarantees the protection of privacy and the self-determined handling of personal data.