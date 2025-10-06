Austrian extreme athlete Felix Baumgartner died in a paragliding accident in Italy. Archivbild: Barbara Gindl/APA/dpa

Austrian extreme athlete Felix Baumgartner died in a paragliding accident on July 17, 2025. Three months after the tragic crash, the cause of the accident has been determined.

Philipp Fischer

No time? blue News summarizes for you Three months after the fatal crash of extreme athlete Felix Baumgartner with his motorized paraglider, the cause has been determined.

An expert opinion confirms: It was a human error that cost the Austrian his life.

Baumgartner went into a dangerous downward spiral, reacted incorrectly and lost control of his paraglider. Show more

The news of Felix Baumgartner's fatal crash with a motorized paraglider in Porto Sant'Elpidio (Italy) caused worldwide consternation. The 56-year-old lost control of his glider and crashed into the pool of the camping and hotel complex "Le Mimose del Club del Sole". The Austrian died at the scene of the accident and the exact causes of the crash initially remained unclear.

For a long time, people puzzled over what could have caused the crash. "Bild" now reports, citing public prosecutor Raffaele Iannella from Fermo, that the accident was caused by human error.

Pilot error

According to a technical report, "the accident is due to a purely human error". "The paraglider was in perfect condition and had no defects", says Iannella.

The prosecutor explains: "There was a rapid loss of altitude when a spiral dive began, and Baumgartner was unable to steer the glider out of the spiral." The rescue parachute only deployed shortly before impact - too late.

His jump from the stratosphere on October 14, 2012 made Felix Baumgartner famous. Archivbild: sda

Baumgartner did not use the intended technique in the downward spiral to stabilize the flight position again. "This led to the loss of control over the aircraft and to the fact that the spiral could not be exited," the public prosecutor continues.

Wild speculation about the cause of the crash

Back in July, public prosecutor Iannella explained the cause of death: "What we know for sure so far: Baumgartner died on impact, his spine broke in the lower back and his spinal cord was damaged."

After the extreme athlete's fatal crash, there was speculation about various causes for the accident. Investigators initially suspected that a camera attached to the paramotor paraglider could have been caught in the propeller. An attack of weakness or a possible heart attack were also not ruled out. The autopsy finally disproved these assumptions.