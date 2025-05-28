What once began as a pagan ritual now attracts international adrenaline junkies: The cheese-rolling race in England is considered one of the wildest and most dangerous spectacles in Europe.

Fabienne Berner

No time? blue News summarizes for you In the traditional cheese rolling race in England, participants chase after a wheel of cheese down a hill.

Despite numerous injuries, the event remains popular.

Historians believe that the cheese race dates back to a pagan fertility ritual. Show more

At this year's cheese rolling race on Cooper's Hill near Gloucester, daredevils once again plunged down the steep slope. The spectacle takes place over four days and is one of England's most curious traditions.

The participants chase after a wheel of cheese weighing around 3 to 4 kilograms down a 180-metre-high hill. Whether running, rolling or flying through the air, the first person to cross the finish line wins.

The race is notorious for its risk of injury: everything from bruises and broken bones to concussions are possible. Nevertheless, the event remains popular - with a long history: historians suspect that the spectacle was originally a pagan fertility ritual. What is certain is that it has been held for around two centuries.

This year, Munich-based Youtuber and medical student Tom Kopke once again secured victory - for the second time in a row.

