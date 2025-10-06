The Earth's satellite appears very close in its full roundness. (archive image) Artem Priakhin/SOPA Images/ZUMA Press Wire/dpa

The first supermoon of the year will appear on Tuesday night - at the same time as the Draconids. The rare double provides a spectacle, even if the bright moon partially outshines the fainter meteors.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you The full moon on October 7, 05:48 Swiss time is the first supermoon of 2025.

The Draconids (October 6-10) will be visible at the same time - best in the early evening until the first half of the night.

Due to the strong moonlight, only brighter meteors are easy to see; darker locations increase the chances. Show more

It is one of those nights when the sky shows its most spectacular side: On the night of Tuesday, October 7, the first supermoon of the year shines over Switzerland - accompanied by the Draconids, a meteor stream that provides short, bright streaks of light in the firmament.

The so-called hunter's moon - also known as the harvest moon - traditionally marks the end of the harvest season. But this year it is also an astronomical highlight: according to NASA, the moon is closer to the Earth than ever before. The distance is around 361,000 kilometers, making the moon appear up to 14 percent larger and 30 percent brighter than usual.

When and why "super"?

At exactly 05:48 Swiss time on October 7, the full moon reaches its phase - and is closer to the Earth than usual. The distance is around 361,458 kilometers. During a supermoon, the Earth's satellite appears up to 14 percent larger and up to 30 percent brighter than the most distant full moon of the year, depending on the definition. The October full moon is popularly known as the harvest or hunter's moon.

The term supermoon originally dates back to the 1970s and refers to a full moon that is at the closest point of its elliptical orbit to the Earth, known as perigee. Astronomers prefer to speak of a "full moon at perigee". A total of three supermoons will be visible in 2025 - in October, November and December. Today's is the first, and the next one on November 5 will be the closest to Earth of the year.

If you want to observe the celestial spectacle, you don't need any special equipment - a clear sky is all you need.

Shooting stars despite the bright moon

The Draconids, also known as Giacobinids, flit across the night sky parallel to the supermoon. They originate from the remains of the comet 21P/Giacobini-Zinner. Between October 6 and 10, the Earth crosses its dust trail. The meteors are expected to be particularly active on the nights of October 6-7 and October 7-8.

Astronomical models indicate a slight increase in activity this year - a so-called meteor shower phase. Particularly exciting: unlike many other streams of shooting stars, the Draconids are best seen in the early evening hours. If you want to see them, you should look north to north-east, in the direction of the constellation Draco (dragon).

However, the spectacle will not be completely unclouded. The bright supermoon outshines fainter meteors, so only the brightest shooting stars are likely to be clearly visible. If you want to have a chance of good viewing conditions, you should move far away from artificial light sources. The darker the location, the clearer the sky.

And what happens next?

The supermoon in October heralds the start of a small series: Further large full moons will follow on November 5 with the Beaver Moon and on December 5 with the July Moon - also announced as supermoons. The November date is the closest full moon to the Earth in 2025.