Caries, weight gain and aggressive behavior: These are the serious consequences of macaques eating tourist snacks. The monkeys try to regulate themselves and eat soil.

Nicole Agostini

On Gibraltar, scientists observe macaques eating soil. A behavior that may seem strange. But there is a reason behind it: the monkeys feed on sugary and fatty snacks from tourists. In other words: junk food.

Watch the video to find out how the authorities and animal rights activists are doing everything they can to get the monkeys back to health.

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