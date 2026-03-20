Did you know that many airplanes do not belong to the airline itself? Bild: Hannes P Albert/dpa

Although many aircraft bear the logo of an airline, they do not actually belong to it. A leasing market worth billions finances the fleet and keeps airlines flexible. One company in particular has revolutionized aviation.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you More than 50 percent of the world's commercial aircraft are now leased: airlines often just rent the planes instead of owning them.

Leasing saves airlines high acquisition costs of over 100 million dollars per aircraft and helps them to flexibly adapt their fleets.

The market is a billion-dollar business and is dominated by large companies such as AerCap. Show more

When you see an airplane at the airport, you usually think: This plane belongs to the airline whose logo is on it. But this is often not true. The fact that there are over 5,000 airlines in the world today and that we can fly wherever we like is partly thanks to a fundamental business idea. The keyword: leasing.

Over 50 percent of the world's commercial aircraft are now leased - in other words, rented instead of bought. Even some of the fleets of major airlines are leased. According to Lufthansa's annual report, 89 percent of its aircraft are owned by the Group itself - but eleven percent are leased. This means that every tenth aircraft does not belong to Lufthansa. The proportion is even higher for low-cost airlines such as Eurowings.

Lufhansa leases every tenth aircraft. Boris Roessler/dpa

What was once a revolution is now practically the norm. According to the industry association IATA, over 50 percent of commercial aircraft worldwide are now leased. In Europe, the proportion is even higher in some cases.

Behind this system are specialized leasing companies that buy aircraft and lease them to airlines - often without passengers noticing. This is because the airline maintains, cleans and operates the aircraft itself. The leasing company therefore has no contact with the passengers.

A business model that saves billions

But why do airlines lease the aircraft and not buy them themselves? New aircraft quickly cost 100 million dollars or more. For one of the most popular models, the Airbus A320, for example, you would have to fork out between 110 and 130 million US dollars.

It is hardly possible for airlines to finance entire fleets at once. Instead of investing billions, they pay leasing rates and can flexibly adapt their fleet.

The International Lease Finance Corporation (ILFC) was one of the first companies to purchase aircraft on a large scale and systematically lease them out to airlines - and in doing so, changed aviation forever. The company was founded in 1973 and is considered a pioneer of aircraft leasing.

The idea of no longer just selling aircraft but leasing them out changed the industry forever. This allowed airlines to offer more destinations and routes without going bankrupt.

ILFC was founded in 1973 by Steven F. Udvar-Házy, (photo) and Leslie and Lou Gonda. Steven F. Udvar-Házy was born in Hungary in 1946. His family fled to the USA in 1956. Aviation Week

ILFC grew strongly in the following decades. At its peak, the company owned around 900 to over 1000 aircraft and had over 200 airline customers in more than 80 countries. At times, turnover was four to five billion US dollars per year.

Today, global leasing giants dominate

Today, the market is dominated by large finance companies. The largest provider is AerCap, which became the industry leader following the acquisition of ILFC in 2014.

There are currently around 25,000 commercial aircraft worldwide. The company owns around 1,700 aircraft and leases them to over 300 airlines worldwide. AerCap therefore owns seven percent of the world's aircraft. Companies such as SMBC Aviation Capital and Avolon are also important players.

This business idea is now worth billions. According to market analyses, global aircraft leasing has a volume of around 180 to 200 billion US dollars.

Dublin is not only the city of St. Patrick's Day and Guinness. 60 percent of the world's leased aircraft are managed from Dublin. Getty Images

Another detail of the company structure helps them to remain lucrative. What is striking is that many of these companies are based in Ireland, particularly in Dublin. This is due to favorable tax conditions and clear rules for depreciation. According to industry analyses, around 60 percent of aircraft leased worldwide are managed from there.

An invisible system in the background

Leasing is fundamentally changing aviation. For airlines, it means less risk and more flexibility; for leasing companies, it means predictable income. The model became even more important during crises - such as the coronavirus pandemic - because many airlines sold their own aircraft and leased them back in order to remain liquid.

The system works. The division of roles between the airline and the leasing company is clearly defined. Responsibility remains with the airlines. They operate the aircraft and take care of maintenance and safety. The leasing companies essentially provide a financial product.