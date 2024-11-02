  1. Residential Customers
Día de los Muertos Why Mexico and other countries celebrate the Day of the Dead

Nicole Agostini

2.11.2024

Colorful, creepy skeletons or faces painted as skulls: these are the motifs of the Día de los Muertos festival in Latin America. But what is behind this tradition? blue News explains in the video.

02.11.2024, 21:10

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Dîa de los Muertos takes place every year in Latin American countries on November 2 on All Souls' Day.
  • Día de los Muertos means Day of the Dead in German.
  • The tradition originates from Mexico, but is also celebrated in other Latin American countries such as Ecuador, Colombia and Guatemala.
Show more

On November 2, the Día de los Muertos is celebrated in Latin American countries. The Day of the Dead is a festival that originated in Mexico and is also celebrated in other Latin American countries.

Watch the video to find out where the tradition comes from and the meaning behind it.

