Oil, germs, heavy metals - and hair of all things is supposed to help? In Mexico, an NGO relies on a surprisingly simple principle: hair waste from hairdressing salons is processed into nets that filter pollutants from contaminated canals. The video shows exactly how this works.

Fabienne Berner

No time? blue News summarizes for you In the fight against water pollution, an NGO in Mexico relies on human hair.

Hair remnants from hairdressing salons are placed in nets in polluted canals for several months.

Human hair can bind pollutants such as oil, grease, germs and heavy metals and thus act as a filter. Show more

In Xochimilco, to the south of Mexico City, locals grow vegetables and flowers on artificial islands known as "chinampas". They rely on centuries-old cultivation methods. But the water is heavily polluted: More and more chemicals and bacteria are entering the canals as a result of the growing metropolis.

Now an NGO is fighting water pollution with an unusual method: tons of hair scraps from hairdressing salons are being used to purify the water.

The hair is filled into fine nets and placed in the water for several months. There they act like a filter and absorb pollutants such as oil, grease, germs and heavy metals. They are then reused, for example as compost in agriculture to keep the soil moist for longer.

