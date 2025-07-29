Autistic children often perceive their environment differently and are emblematic of a diagnosis that is recognized more frequently today than in the past. (archive image) Bild: Keystone/EPA MTI/PETER KOMKA

Autism was long considered rare. Today, more people are being diagnosed with it than ever before. Are we all suddenly ill? Or are we finally paying attention? New figures and studies provide surprising answers.

Jenny Keller

In the USA, the UK and Germany, diagnoses of autism spectrum disorders have multiplied in some cases in recent years.

According to studies, around 80 percent of autism cases can be attributed to genetic factors.

The strongest driver for the increase is increased social awareness.

Many people are now being diagnosed with autism for the first time, often because they are better informed themselves or because they have become aware of the diagnosis of a child.

New research initiatives are bringing the perspective of those affected into focus for the first time with everyday issues such as accessibility or professional participation. Show more

In New Jersey, the number of autism cases in children increased fivefold between 2000 and 2016. According to a study, diagnoses in the UK have risen by 787 percent, while health insurance data in Germany shows a doubling in ten years. The trend is clear: more and more people around the world are being diagnosed with autism.

Is this due to a sharp increase in autism cases or rather a social rethink? Experts argue for the latter. What we are seeing is primarily a process of society catching up. The scientific fact is that autism spectrum disorders are predominantly based on genetic predisposition. An international study of two million people showed that around 80 percent of the causes are genetic.

The age of the parents, certain infections, harmful substances during pregnancy and medication such as valproic acid can also increase the risk. Air pollution is now considered another possible risk factor. A meta-analysis from 2018 speaks of "increasingly convincing evidence".

More tests, more subtle forms

Experts such as Prof. Luise Poustka from Heidelberg emphasize to Die Zeit that increased awareness of autism plays a key role. In the past, many people with autism were overlooked, especially so-called "high-functioning autistic people" who were able to conceal their difference.

Today, more people are getting tested, partly inspired by media such as the popular Netflix series Love on the Spectrum, which is nominated for an Emmy this year, by social media or by diagnoses in the family environment.

Added to this are new test methods such as the ADOS-2, which can also detect more subtle forms. Attempts are now even being made to identify autism in young children as early as possible in order to provide targeted support.

Autism is not a clearly defined illness, but a spectrum. The spectrum ranges from non-verbal communication and extreme routines in everyday life to sensory overstimulation. No two people are the same. This makes diagnosis difficult, but also important.

Everyday life with challenges

According to the WHO, the main symptoms include "persistent deficits in social interaction" and "inflexible behavioral patterns". However, how these manifest themselves is very individual.

Even though there are more diagnoses today, real support is often lacking. Many sufferers report that everyday life remains a challenge despite the diagnosis. Long waiting times for therapy places, overburdened schools, hardly any suitable jobs.

According to studies, many autistic people are underemployed or unemployed, not because they are unable to cope, but due to a lack of social adjustment. Those affected also criticize the fact that research is still too focused on causes rather than on practical help and better living conditions.

Those affected work with science

The autism research cooperation at Humboldt University Berlin is taking a new direction. Here, scientists are working together with those affected on questions that do not arise in the laboratory, but in real life:

How can authorities become more accessible? Where is there a lack of knowledge, sensitivity or suitable processes in job centers and therapies? While the causes of autism are still being researched, many of those affected have long known what would improve their everyday lives.