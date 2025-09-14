Researchers have precisely analyzed the behavior of octopuses, in particular the use of their arms. (archive image) Keystone

Octopuses do not use all of their eight arms equally. They prefer to use some of them for certain activities. This is what a research team from Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton has discovered.

According to a study by Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton, octopuses use their front arms more frequently for exploration, while the rear arms are used more for locomotion. Overall, the animals used their front four arms in 64 percent of the cases studied, while the rear arms were only used in 36 percent. The results have now been published in the journal "Scientific Reports" - and could benefit the development of robots.

Two movement patterns were performed particularly often with the rear arms: rolling, in which one arm glides across the seabed like a conveyor belt under the body, and stilt walking, in which one arm is stretched vertically downwards to lift the body.

For the study, the team led by marine biologist Chelsea Bennice analyzed 25 video clips of wild octopuses recorded in the Atlantic and Caribbean between 2007 and 2015. The common octopus (Octopus vulgaris) and the closely related species Octopus insularis and Octopus americanus were filmed.

The researchers investigated which arms the animals use for which activities - such as crawling or exploring their surroundings. A total of 15 different behaviors were analyzed. The researchers also recorded twelve different arm movements and four typical arm movement patterns, including stretching and curling.

Significance for research and technology

According to the researchers, the results are among the first to demonstrate task-specific use of individual arms in octopuses. Comparable behavior was previously only well known in primates, rodents and fish, according to a press release.

The researchers emphasize that the findings are also interesting for technology. The improvement of robotic arms, which move along the lines of octopus arms, could benefit from the detailed analyses, allowing them to be used more flexibly.