According to a study, people blink unconsciously to the beat when listening to music. According to the researchers, the phenomenon surprised even the researchers from China.

According to the research team, spontaneous blinking movements of the study participants synchronized with the rhythm of the music. The researchers published the results in the journal "PLOS Biology".

"We found that spontaneous eye blinking occurred in time with the musical beat - even without any instruction to move," said co-author Yi Du from the University of Chinese Academy of Sciences in Beijing, according to the press release. This reveals a hidden connection between listening to music and the oculomotor system, which controls the movement of the eyes.

"What surprised us the most was how reliably such a small movement as blinking to the beat works - this small action shows a deep coordination between hearing and action that we did not expect at all," Yi Du is quoted as saying in the press release.

Rhythmic response of the brain to music.

For the study, the team analyzed the behavior of 123 young adults while they listened to chorales by Bach. None of the participants were musically trained. The researchers measured their brain activity and eye movements. This also showed that eye blinking was linked to a neural response to the rhythm.

The researchers interpreted this as an indication that the brain follows the structure of the sounds closely - but only when attention is focused on the music. In another experiment, the participants had to recognize a red dot on a screen while listening to music. The result: blinking was no longer in time. The researchers attributed this to the fact that the musical patterns were then processed less strongly.