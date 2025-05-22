A forecast by Comparis shows that health insurance premiums will continue to rise from 2026. sda

After years of leaps and bounds, Comparis expert Felix Schneuwly expects premiums to rise more moderately in 2026. But the cost drivers remain - including new medicines, tariff negotiations and the implementation of the care initiative.

Samuel Walder

Comparis health insurance expert Felix Schneuwly expects basic insurance premiums to rise by an average of 4 percent in 2026. After the premium shocks of 6.6 percent in autumn 2023, 8.7 percent in 2024 and 6.0 percent in 2025, he believes that health insurers have enough reserves again.

"Now the politically induced premium volatility is hopefully over and health insurers can use their reserves in such a way that not every cost fluctuation leads to a premium fluctuation," comments Schneuwly on the end of the premium shocks and the return to cost transparency.

Three reasons for premium increases

The forecast is based on the following data: According to the latest *forecast by the online comparison service comparis.ch and the ETH Swiss Economic Institute (KOF), growth in total healthcare costs in Switzerland will be 4.4 percent in 2024, rising by 3.7 percent this year and 3.4 percent next year.

"The growth in the proportion of costs relevant to health insurance premiums is slightly higher in each case, partly because the range of services covered by basic insurance is constantly being expanded. The most recent, very expensive example is weight loss injections," says the Comparis expert.

He also observes: "Many hospitals have been operating at a loss in recent years. They charge higher rates for their outpatient and inpatient services. Inflation in the healthcare sector always has a delayed effect on the tariffs and prices of medical services and goods."

"This will increase the pressure"

Finally, according to the Comparis expert, the implementation of the care initiative requires financial resources. "The shortage of specialists will lead to a long-overdue structural adjustment in the hospital sector, which the majority of cantons have so far prevented by covering deficits," he is convinced.

He also refers to the pressure from the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (Finma) on health insurers to reduce the remuneration paid to attending physicians and hospitals for services provided to semi-privately and privately insured patients. "This will increase the pressure for higher tariffs for basic insurance services, because Finma's interventions mean that hospitals will have less income to cover their deficits in the general wards," says Schneuwly.

In contrast, it is uncertain whether a structural adjustment in the hospital sector, including a shift from inpatient to outpatient treatment, will have a cost-reducing effect on the bottom line in view of the increasing volumes.

"Without the politically enforced reduction in reserves, there would have been no premium shocks"

However, according to Schneuwly, without the politically enforced reduction in health insurance reserves, premiums would only have risen by around 3% per person per year in recent years. And would currently continue to rise in this range, even though the costs of insured medical services rose at an above-average rate of 5.6 percent per insured person last year, according to the Federal Office of Public Health. In 2021, the cost increase per insured person was 4.5%. In 2023 it was 2.6 percent and in 2024 4.9 percent.