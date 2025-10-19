Why the Queen guitarist is constantly playing around - Gallery World-famous, but no solo without mistakes: Brian May doesn't mind. Image: dpa May is 78 years old and came on stage unexpectedly at the musical premiere of "We Will Rock You". Image: dpa Why the Queen guitarist is constantly playing around - Gallery World-famous, but no solo without mistakes: Brian May doesn't mind. Image: dpa May is 78 years old and came on stage unexpectedly at the musical premiere of "We Will Rock You". Image: dpa

He is considered one of the best guitarists in the world and yet he constantly makes mistakes. Why Queen star Brian May still thinks that's a good thing - and has no use for perfection.

No time? blue News summarizes for you A surprise for Queen fans: Sir Brian May took to the stage at the premiere of the musical "We Will Rock You" in Stuttgart.

Despite thousands of performances, the Queen guitarist hardly ever manages to play a song without mistakes.

But that doesn't bother the 78-year-old. There is no perfection, but there is passion on stage. Show more

Queen guitarist Brian May has not only composed global hits such as "We Will Rock You" and "The Show Must Go On" himself, but has also played them live on stage thousands of times - but he says he never manages to do it flawlessly. "I never do it perfectly. People say: "You're perfect." I'm never perfect," May, who was knighted in his native Britain, told the German Press Agency. "I always try to do something different and then it doesn't quite work out. Or I get too adrenalized. Or I get distracted by something."

The star surprised everyone at the premiere of the musical "We Will Rock You" in Stuttgart with a solo interlude to "Bohemian Rhapsody" - May admitted that he also got carried away there. However, this does not bother the 78-year-old. There is no perfection, but there is passion on stage.

77-year-old Brian May playing one of the greatest solos of all time pic.twitter.com/n8YEc7w7ON — 🎸 Rock History 🎸 (@historyrock_) May 14, 2025

"It's real," he said. "There are no clicks, no backing tapes or anything like that. I just do it. What you see is me, what you hear is me. And my imperfections. That's what I like."

Inspiring generations of fans worldwide

Queen is considered one of the best and most successful rock bands in the world. With their mixture of rock, opera, pop and theatricality, the musicians around singer Freddy Mercury have thrilled generations of fans worldwide. Hits such as "Another One Bites The Dust" and "We Are The Champions" have long since become epic anthems.

The Queen show is not new, having already celebrated its premiere in London in 2002. The musical has also been staged in Stuttgart - from 2008 to 2010. Now the material has been restaged, with a new script, different choreography and a younger cast.