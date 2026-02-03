According to a new study, highly processed foods are similar in concept to cigarettes. IMAGO/Pond5 Images

Highly processed foods promote addiction and consumption. That's why they should be regulated like tobacco, say scientists in a new study.

The products are designed to promote addiction and consumption.

The research team therefore calls for highly processed foods to be regulated in a similar way to tobacco. Show more

Unhealthy and addictive: according to a new study, highly processed foods have more in common with cigarettes than with fruit or vegetables. Researchers write this in a paper in the journal "Milbank Quarterly" and call for much stricter regulation of ultra-processed foods (UPFs)

According to the paper, both highly processed foods and cigarettes are designed to promote addiction and consumption, explains the team of researchers from three US universities. "They hijack reward systems, producing feelings of pleasure that are immediate, intense and short-lived," the authors write, pointing out the parallels in terms of the widespread health damage that both share.

"Health Washing"

UPFs are available practically everywhere. These include biscuits, potato chips and soft drinks. They are industrially produced and often contain emulsifiers or artificial colors and flavors.

The authors suggest that marketing claims for products such as "low-fat" or "sugar-free" represent a kind of "health washing" that could delay regulation. There are parallels to advertising for cigarette filters in the 1950s. These were marketed as a protective innovation, but in practice they had "hardly any significant benefit".

Researchers demand accountability from the industry

"Many highly processed foods have more in common with cigarettes than with minimally processed fruits or vegetables and therefore require regulation commensurate with the substantial public health risks they pose," the study states.

The authors therefore suggest drawing lessons from tobacco regulation and call for measures in the area of public health. A transition from individual responsibility to accountability of the food industry is needed.

Researchers from Harvard University, the University of Michigan and Duke University were involved in the study. The research teams based their comparisons on data from the fields of addiction research, nutritional science and the history of public health.

