Colorful, sweet and ice-cold: children in particular love slush ice on hot summer days. But what seems harmless at first glance often harbors health risks.

The Bavarian Consumer Service warns against the consumption of slush ice by small children.

Slush ice often contains the additive glycerine, which is harmful to health in large quantities.

Too much glycerine can lead to headaches, nausea, vomiting, drowsiness and diarrhea. Show more

Vacation time is vacation time and therefore often the time for a delicious and refreshing ice cream. Especially popular with children: slush ice, the sweet and colorful ice cream mixture in different flavors.

It is certainly tasty, but now comes a warning from the Bavarian Consumer Service in Munich. What appears harmless at first glance harbors health risks: In addition to a very high sugar content and artificial colorings, slush ice often contains the additive glycerine, which is harmful to health in higher quantities. "In slush ice, glycerine ensures a smooth consistency without freezing completely," explains the consumer service.

No slush ice for children under the age of five

However, too much glycerine can lead to headaches, nausea, vomiting, drowsiness and diarrhea. According to the consumer service, these side effects can occur in younger children after consuming around 100 to 200 milliliters of slush ice. Therefore, the conclusion: children under the age of five are generally advised not to consume slush ice.