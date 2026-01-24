People who own a single-family home usually stay for a long time. For a very long time. This is shown by a recent analysis of the Zurich real estate market by Zürcher Kantonalbank. According to the study, the average age of homeowners is around 62 years - and they often move out very late. According to the study, the likelihood of owners leaving their home voluntarily only increases significantly from around 85 years of age.
The ZKB study also shows that the likelihood of moving only increases slightly after retirement. It only increases significantly at a very advanced age - often when health restrictions make everyday life in the home more difficult. Cleaning, maintenance, gardening or climbing stairs become a burden.
Three key factors prevent senior citizens from moving
In such cases, it is often no longer possible to find the home of one's choice - only a place where there is currently capacity. This is often a care home.
The ZKB analysis identifies three key factors for those who voluntarily move out of their single-family home.
People who move in old age usually want to stay in the same place. This is particularly difficult in the canton of Zurich because affordable apartments are rare and real estate prices have risen sharply over the last twenty years.
Real estate agent Katerina Karajannakis has been working for years with people over 60 who want to sell their house and move into a smaller apartment. She recently told the NZZ: "I try to shake people up." Many people have to honestly ask themselves whether a house with stairs and a large garden is really still suitable for the elderly.
However, the effort involved is often underestimated. The cellar, attic and cupboards are full, the rooms are large but hardly used. "It's not just a house," says Karajannakis. "It's half a life that goes into it."
The ZKB study also analyzed behavior after the move. It is clear that downsizing does not mean living small. Over 60 percent of those moving out opt for apartments with at least four rooms. The desire for space for guests, hobbies or an office remains - and makes the move even more difficult. Many couples justify staying in their home by saying that they finally want to enjoy it for themselves after the children have moved out. According to the study, one of the most important arguments for keeping the house is the space for family visits.