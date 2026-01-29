In her podcast, model Stefanie Giesinger talked about how she's crying a lot at the moment. Picture: dpa

In her podcast, model Stefanie Giesinger gets personal and tells us that she is currently crying a lot - and hints at the reason for her feelings.

dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you "Germany's Next Topmodel" winner Stefanie Giesinger is going through a difficult time at the moment.

She has "cried so much the last few nights", she explained in her podcast.

She is disappointed by many people and how she has "always seen life".

She is also constantly dreaming of all kinds of ex-partners. Show more

Model Stefanie Giesinger is going through a difficult time. "I've really cried so much the last few nights. My life has become so complicated and so uncomfortable," said the 29-year-old in her podcast "G Spot". "I'm disappointed in a lot of people and I'm disappointed, I think, in the way I've always seen life."

In her podcast, the "Germany's Next Topmodel" winner does not give any details as to why she is feeling bad - but she does hint at it. She can empathize with what internet star Emma Chamberlain said about crushes, for example. "Or then she once talked about break-ups. I could also really relate, obviously, at the moment."

Strategy for the next eleven months: "No dating"

She dreams about all kinds of ex-partners all the time, said Giesinger. "And then it's in the dream that I take them back. And then I'm like, oh my God, no, I can't take them back. I don't want to take them back." It's too much at the moment. "And you know what? It's because of men," she said.

At the same time, Giesinger has an idea of how she wants to break out of her bad phase. Addressing her future self in the podcast, she said: "I love you and in order for you to grow, you have to trust me for once. The next eleven months, eleven months, let's just say eleven months. No dates, no "Oh, does he like me? Oh, I think I like him." No crushes. Leave it out."

Giesinger won the TV casting show "Germany's Next Topmodel" with Heidi Klum in 2014. She has five million followers on Instagram.