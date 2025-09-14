According to a study, older people have fewer favorite songs on average. (symbolic image) dpa

According to a study, our taste in music becomes more individual as we get older. But we also have fewer favorite songs. Why is that?

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you: A study found that our music consumption changes over the course of our lives.

Young people discover many new songs and share favorite songs with their peers, while older people listen to new music less often and focus more on personal preferences.

With increasing age, the repertoire narrows, nostalgia plays a major role and many people return to music from their youth. Show more

Our music consumption changes over the course of our lives - and the number of our favorite songs decreases with age. This is the conclusion of an international study published on the Association for Computing Machinery portal, which analyzed the listening habits of more than 40,000 music fans over a period of 15 years.

Teenagers have many favorite songs in common with their peers, while this becomes more difficult as they get older - after all, they try out fewer new artists later on. "Most 65-year-olds do not embark on a journey of musical discovery," said co-author Alan Said, Professor of Computer Science at the University of Gothenburg, according to the press release.

"The charts are losing importance"

Basically, younger people listen to a broad spectrum of current pop music and are strongly oriented towards trends. In adolescence and early adulthood, the musical repertoire expands and many genres and artists are tried out.

However, according to the researchers, the spectrum narrows with increasing age. Musical tastes become more individual, more influenced by personal experiences - and less by the charts. "When you're young, you want to experience everything," explains Said, "but when you grow up, you've usually found a style of music that you identify with. The charts become less important."

And from middle age onwards, nostalgia plays a major role, the researchers report. Many listeners return again and again to music from their youth, which forms the "soundtrack of their lives".

Streaming services could learn from the study

The team used data from a music service for their study. Users can indicate how old they are and which songs they play on streaming platforms. This made it possible to track long-term trends. In total, the researchers analyzed more than 542 million playbacks of over one million songs.

The results are also important for streaming services, explains Said. "A service that recommends the same type of music to everyone in the same way runs the risk of overlooking the actual wishes of different groups."

Younger listeners want a mix of current hits and older discoveries, middle-aged people want a balance between the new and the familiar - and older users tend to prefer tailored suggestions that also take nostalgic preferences into account.