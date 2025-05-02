What does the new classification mean for the AfD? - Gallery The speeches given at the AfD federal party conference in Riesa last January were also included in the reassessment by the Office for the Protection of the Constitution. (archive photo) Image: dpa The Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution is currently headed by Vice Presidents Silke Willems and Sinan Selen. The new federal government will decide who will head the agency in the future. (archive photo) Image: dpa What does the new classification mean for the AfD? - Gallery The speeches given at the AfD federal party conference in Riesa last January were also included in the reassessment by the Office for the Protection of the Constitution. (archive photo) Image: dpa The Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution is currently headed by Vice Presidents Silke Willems and Sinan Selen. The new federal government will decide who will head the agency in the future. (archive photo) Image: dpa

The AfD has recently been on the rise in the polls. It remains to be seen how the reclassification as confirmed right-wing extremist will affect Alice Weidel and Tino Chrupalla's party.

The AfD is now being monitored by the Office for the Protection of the Constitution as a right-wing extremist party. What does this mean for the future of the party and its members? The most important questions and answers:

On what basis is such a decision made?

As an element of a defensible democracy, the Office for the Protection of the Constitution is not only responsible for counter-espionage and the investigation of terrorist activities. It is also supposed to be a kind of early warning system. This means that it has the task of recognizing and naming groups that are directed against the free democratic basic order in good time. This concerns human dignity, the principle of democracy and the rule of law.

It also looks at what contacts exist with other extremist groups. As can be seen from the Federal Office's communication, the Office for the Protection of the Constitution bases its reassessment of the AfD primarily on statements and positions that involve the violation of human dignity - for example by devaluing Muslims or using blanket terms such as "knife migrants".

Should the party expect to be banned?

On the face of it, the observation by the BfV has nothing to do with a party ban. This can only be applied for by the Bundestag, Bundesrat or the Federal Government at the Federal Constitutional Court. However, one of the three constitutional bodies could feel encouraged by the new assessment of the domestic intelligence service to submit such an application.

What does the report say?

Prior to the decision, the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution (BfV) prepared a 1,110-page report on the party. The report is intended for internal use only. Among other things, it lists statements that the Office for the Protection of the Constitution considers to be "ongoing agitation" against refugees and migrants. Such statements by AfD politicians can be found not only in internal communications, but also in speeches and social media. They range from slogans such as "Deportation creates living space!" to sentences such as "Every foreigner in this country is one too many."

Who gets to see the report?

The Federal Ministry of the Interior has received it, as have the constitutional protectors in the federal states. There are no plans to publish the internal working paper, which also includes findings from the last Bundestag election campaign. However, the report, which the Office for the Protection of the Constitution had drawn up before classifying it as a "suspected case", was published by the online medium netzpolitik.org, which specializes in digital freedoms.

Soon no more money from the state?

Two banning proceedings against the right-wing extremist party NPD, which renamed itself "Die Heimat" in 2023, failed: the first time, in 2003, because it emerged that the NPD leadership included several informants from the Office for the Protection of the Constitution - so-called V-Leute. The second time, in 2017, the Federal Constitutional Court ruled that although the NPD was clearly anti-constitutional, it was now politically irrelevant. In January 2024, however, the Federal Constitutional Court granted a request by the Bundestag, Bundesrat and Federal Government to deny the "Die Heimat" party access to further state funding by excluding it from party funding.

Since an amendment to the Basic Law in 2017, "parties which, according to their objectives or the behavior of their supporters, are aimed at impairing or eliminating the free democratic basic order or endangering the existence of the Federal Republic of Germany" can be deprived of state funding from taxpayers' money.

New legal disputes?

It is likely that the AfD - as with previous classifications by the Office for the Protection of the Constitution - will once again take legal action against this. The courts will then have to examine whether and to what extent the party is violating the basic principles of the constitution.

Will this damage the AfD politically?

Only time will tell. In three eastern German states - Saxony, Thuringia and Saxony-Anhalt - the respective state association was already considered to be definitely right-wing extremist. This did not harm the party there in the last federal election. The situation may be different in western federal states.

The AfD had made gains in election polls in recent weeks and had moved closer to the CDU/CSU's figures, in some cases even beyond them. In the latest ZDF Politbarometer, however, the CDU/CSU (27%) is once again well ahead of the AfD (23%).

In the Bundestag election on February 23, the AfD came in second place with 20.8%. The level of support for the party in the future is likely to depend largely on whether the new black-red coalition can provide positive impetus for the German economy as announced, reduce the number of unauthorized entries and ensure that housing, energy and food are affordable for all.

Shouldn't the report come in 2024?

The former BfV President, Thomas Haldenwang, actually wanted to complete the current report on the AfD last year. However, the schedule changed due to the early parliamentary elections and Haldenwang's departure in December. Vice Presidents Sinan Selen and Silke Willems are currently in charge of the domestic service.

There has recently been much speculation as to whether the report may have been withheld in order to choose a politically favorable time for the reassessment. According to the Deutsche Presse-Agentur, the document reached the Federal Ministry of the Interior last Monday when the acting Federal Minister of the Interior, Nancy Faeser (SPD), was on a business trip to Austria.

In recent days, there had been discussions among members of the other parliamentary groups as to whether or not AfD MPs should be elected as committee chairs. Jens Spahn (CDU), the designated head of the CDU/CSU parliamentary group, recently sparked a heated controversy with his proposal to deal with the AfD on organizational issues in the Bundestag in the same way as other opposition parties.

What does the decision mean for individual AfD members?

Membership of a party classified as right-wing extremist can give rise to doubts as to their loyalty to the constitution. However, membership alone is not sufficient for consequences under civil service law for civil servants, but the individual case is considered. The same applies to the withdrawal of firearms licenses for hunters and marksmen.