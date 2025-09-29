The E-ID is a done deal. (symbolic image) KEYSTONE

The E-ID has been decided - narrowly, but still. With the new "Swiyu" app, the federal government wants to put your wallet on your smartphone. Find out what this means, where you can benefit and why many remain skeptical.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you The e-ID was narrowly accepted and is due to start in 2026.

You can use the "Swiyu" app to deal with official channels and ID cards digitally.

Opponents criticize the lack of guarantees and warn of surveillance. Show more

Who voted how?

Only 50.4 percent of the electorate voted in favor on September 28 - a knife-edge result. Many voters are sceptical about digitalization. For those in favor, however, it is a milestone on which Switzerland now wants to build.

The majority of Swiss women have rejected the e-ID Act. According to a follow-up survey published on Monday by the Leewas Institute on behalf of "20 Minuten" and Tamedia, only 46% of women voted in favor of the introduction of electronic ID cards - compared to 55% of men.

According to the survey, educational qualifications also played a key role. The E-ID Act was particularly popular among people with a university or university of applied sciences degree: 69 percent of this group said they voted yes. Only 44 percent of people with vocational training supported the bill.

Will the E-ID now be compulsory?

No. You don't have to apply for an E-ID if you don't want one. The law clearly states that you can continue to use your passport or ID to deal with the authorities.

However, critics such as the SVP warn that this voluntary nature could be restricted in the future - and are therefore calling for guarantees. On Sunday, the Federal Council once again emphasized that it is relying exclusively on voluntariness. All processes that should be possible in future with an e-ID must also be possible without a digital ID.

Where will the e-ID go?

The new federal app "Swiyu" is at the heart of the E-ID. In future, you will be able to store your identity and manage documents there - from criminal record extracts and address changes to opening an account.

Shortly after the launch, the driver's license will be available digitally in "Swiyu". A pilot project with the electronic learner's permit is already underway in several cantons. Public transport season tickets could also be integrated in the future - making your cell phone even more of a key to everyday life.

Where else will the E-ID be used?

The electronic patient dossier is currently a patchwork quilt. With the E-ID, it is to be centralized - prescriptions, invoices or health insurance changes could be handled easily via the app. One thing is certain so far: the organ donor card will be linked to the E-ID.

The e-ID could simplify the collection of signatures for initiatives and referendums. This is known as "e-collecting" - digital signatures that are authenticated by the state. This would make direct democracy more efficient and at the same time more forgery-proof.

Can I also travel with the e-ID?

This will be negotiated in the coming months. Our neighboring countries Germany and Austria already have an electronic ID card. Switzerland could conclude an agreement with them to recognize digital proof of identity.

The EU is also planning a similar project to provide every EU citizen with a digital identity. If Switzerland recognizes these proofs of identity, Swiss citizens will probably no longer need a physical ID to travel to the EU.

What do the critics say?

Despite the narrow yes vote, opposition has not died down. Various organizations, including the Young SVP and the EDU, are warning of "state surveillance through the back door". For them, it remains crucial that voluntariness is permanently guaranteed.