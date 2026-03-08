The highly complex global supply chains have been severely disrupted by the war in Iran. Sina Schuldt/dpa

The missile attacks around the Persian Gulf are hindering more than just the transportation of oil. Container ships and cargo planes are also affected. Experts therefore expect bottlenecks on the global markets in many areas in the near future.

Global supply chains are so complex that even minor disruptions in individual regions can trigger a domino effect. However, the war in Iran has now paralyzed one of the most important hubs of all. Whether medicines from India or electrical appliances from the Far East - countless goods are transhipped in the Middle East. The countries in the region themselves not only export oil and gas, but also fertilizers and chemical products.

Thousands of cargo ships are currently stuck in the Persian Gulf due to the extensive closure of the Strait of Hormuz. Many more are taking a long detour via the southern tip of Africa to avoid the region. Air freight is also massively affected, with many aircraft having to remain on the ground. The longer the fighting lasts, the more likely it is that there will be supply problems and rising prices for a wide range of goods worldwide.

"This really has some major implications within global supply chains," says Patrick Penfield, a logistics expert from Syracuse University in the US state of New York. "As this conflict continues, you're going to see some bottlenecks and some significant increases in costs."

Four percent of the global fleet

According to the analysis company Clarksons Research, there are currently around 3,200 ships, or around four percent of the global fleet, in the Persian Gulf - even if a good 1,000 of these normally only sail within the marginal sea anyway. According to the information, around 500 other ships are waiting directly outside the Gulf in ports in the United Arab Emirates or Oman.

Michael Goldman, who heads the North American business of container trader Caru Containers, emphasizes that even the comparatively small percentage share could have serious consequences, as disruptions at certain ports could quickly lead to disruptions elsewhere. Supply chains are like long trains with many wagons - if one wagon derails, this usually leads to a domino effect, he says.

Risk insurance and escort protection

In order to get the transportation of crude oil through the Strait of Hormuz back on track, US President Donald Trump announced special risk insurance for tankers from American authorities on Tuesday. Many commercial shipping insurers had canceled policies for the region after the start of the war or sharply increased their premiums. If necessary, the US Navy could also offer escort services for transports through the strait in future, Trump said.

Around 20 percent of the oil produced worldwide is normally transported through the Strait of Hormuz. Container ships, which often call at ports on the Persian Gulf on routes between Asia and Europe, for example, also normally pass through the strait in large numbers. In recent years, many shipping companies have also avoided the route through the Red Sea and the Suez Canal due to attacks by the Houthi militia.

The Maersk company, which had only just resumed passages through the Red Sea, announced shortly after the start of the war that its own ships would once again sail around Africa to avoid the unstable region. This detour meant that the journey took 10 to 14 days longer. The expert Penfield estimates that this will result in additional fuel costs of around one million dollars per ship. These and other additional costs, such as risk surcharges, would ultimately also be felt by private consumers around the world.

Air freight and passengers remain on the ground

Due to the ongoing missile attacks, operations at a number of important airports in countries such as the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, Iraq and Iran have been suspended or severely disrupted for days. This has left tens of thousands of passengers stranded. The three major airlines in the region - Emirates, Qatar Airways and Etihad Airways - all have large fleets of cargo planes.

Aircraft transport significantly smaller volumes of freight than ships - less than one percent of the goods transported globally. In addition to perishable goods, where time is an important factor, air freight tends to involve particularly valuable products such as medicines or electronics. Boeing estimates in its World Air Cargo Forecast that around 35 percent of global trade in terms of value is carried by air.

Even before the start of the Iran war, airlines had to take enormous detours in some cases due to airspace closures over Russia and Ukraine. This problem has now become even more acute. In addition, the major airports in the Gulf States are important hubs, for example for passengers traveling between South Asia and Europe or North America. On some routes, there are hardly any alternatives to connections with a transfer in the Middle East, says aviation expert Henry Harteveldt from the Atmosphere Research Group.

Disruptions are part of the business

Despite the massive disruption to global supply chains, expert Goldman believes that the industry will succeed in adapting to the changed conditions. In recent years, the industry has become more flexible, not least due to particular challenges such as the coronavirus pandemic and other conflicts in the Middle East, he emphasizes.

"The specific situation that is currently unfolding is unprecedented. In that sense, it is very special," says Goldman. In the past few years, however, disruptions have almost become the norm, he adds. "The fact that our industry is experiencing upheaval is nothing new."

