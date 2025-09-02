Gold bars are getting more and more expensive. (symbolic image) Sven Hoppe/dpa

Gold set a new record on Tuesday night. For the first time, the price of a troy ounce exceeded the 3500 dollar mark. Political uncertainties and interest rate expectations are driving the rally.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The price of gold rose to 3508.73 dollars per troy ounce on Tuesday night - a new record.

Since the end of 2024, the price has risen by around a third, significantly more than shares or Bitcoin.

The reasons for this are interest rate speculation in the US, the war in Ukraine and political uncertainty. Show more

Gold was briefly more expensive than ever before on Tuesday night. The price of a troy ounce of gold (approx. 31.1 grams) rose by almost one percent to 3508.73 dollars at around 4 a.m., its highest level to date. With this record high, the gold price crowned its most recent rally, with which it ended its months-long sideways movement between 3200 and 3400 US dollars.

The gold price was not quite able to maintain the record level. Most recently, the price rose by around half a percent to 3494 dollars, slightly below the previous record high of around 3500 dollars set in April.

Gold is one of the most sought-after investments this year. Since the end of 2024, the price has risen by around a third. By comparison, the price of bitcoin has risen by just under eight percent in the same period and the DAX has risen by around a fifth.

Gold as a safe haven in uncertain times

Experts attributed the recent gains in gold primarily to the expectation of a key interest rate cut in the USA. Gold is also seen by many investors as a relatively safe haven in politically uncertain times. On the one hand, the ongoing Russian war of aggression against Ukraine is prompting investors to turn to the precious metal.

On the other hand, investors are also concerned about the political independence of the US Federal Reserve, which not only has to keep an eye on the labor market, but also on the consequences of US customs policy for inflation. US President Donald Trump is considered a vehement advocate of lower interest rates and has recently increased the pressure on the central bank with the planned dismissal of Fed Governor Lisa Cook.