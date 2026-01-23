Five years after the floods in western Germany, memorial events are being held to honor the victims. Chancellor Merz and President Steinmeier are also in attendance. Which locations are the focus of these events?

Day of Remembrance Why These Five Places Are Important on the Anniversary of the Flood

The flooding that occurred during the night of July 14–15, 2021, in North Rhine-Westphalia and Rhineland-Palatinate was one of the most devastating natural disasters in recent German history. Following heavy rainfall, the Ahr River turned into a flash flood that claimed the lives of more than 180 people—136 in Rhineland-Palatinate and 49 in North Rhine-Westphalia.

This year marks the fifth anniversary of the event. Flags are flying at half-mast as a sign of mourning. In many places, people are commemorating the deceased and those affected—and Chancellor Friedrich Merz (CDU) and Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier are also traveling there for the occasion.

These locations are of particular interest:

Altenahr

The town of Altenahr was severely affected by the flash flood. Thirty-three people lost their lives. For many survivors, a period of grief, frustration, and forced new beginnings followed.

Some of these people will be featured in the photo exhibition “We Ahr Strong: Five Years, A New Perspective,” which will open around noon in Altenahr in the presence of Federal President Steinmeier.

The congregation plans to commemorate the deceased during an afternoon service. One of the guests will be Rhineland-Palatinate Interior Minister Achim Schwickert (CDU).

Erftstadt

The scars left by the storm are still visible today in towns and villages, State Parliament President André Kuper (CDU) said recently. One such place is Erftstadt, where the floods caused a gravel pit to collapse. A landslide caused several houses to topple into the water. Part of the historic castle also collapsed during the flooding.

The victims of the flood damage will be commemorated at a joint memorial event organized by the state parliament and the state government, which Steinmeier will also attend. The flooding caused property damage totaling around 13 billion euros in North Rhine-Westphalia, particularly in the Eifel, the Bergisches Land, and parts of the Sauerland.

Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler

The flood hit Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler particularly hard. Of the more than 130 people who died in the flood in the Ahr Valley, more than half were found in Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler—65 of them were residents of Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler.

Chancellor Merz will visit a municipal construction site in Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler to learn about the progress of the reconstruction efforts and speak with young volunteers from the Ahr Valley and local business owners. Afterward, he will attend the public memorial service on the market square in Ahrweiler and deliver a speech.

Sinzig

A tragedy occurred in Sinzig during the night of the flood that deeply affected many people. Twelve residents of a facility for people with intellectual disabilities died—the floodwaters caught them by surprise while they were asleep. Minister President Gordon Schnieder (CDU) will visit the Lebenshilfe facility in Sinzig and speak with the bereaved and those affected.

Guilt

The flood caused damage to many towns and affected even more people. That’s why attention is also turning to places where no prominent visitors have been announced—such as Schuld. The municipality is hosting a flood memorial service this evening at the Schuld parish church. The invitation features a picture of a tree ring. The caption reads: “The annual rings of a tree remind us that our experiences are etched into our lives—both difficult times and new hope.”