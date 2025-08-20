The land on which the house stands is particularly inexpensive. Maps

An outdated house in Zurich-Witikon is raising eyebrows: despite its dilapidated condition, the price is 6 million francs - due to the coveted building land.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you In Zurich-Witikon, a detached house from 1952 in dire need of renovation is being offered for 6 million francs - despite a market value of only around 2.2 million francs.

The high price is due to the property being located in an attractive building zone (W3), which allows for almost complete overbuilding with several storeys.

The property is aimed at project developers, is to be sold in a few weeks and could fetch more than 6 million francs through bidding. Show more

Real estate prices in Zurich have been rising steadily for years. It is hardly a surprise that a single-family home in the city costs several million francs.

But the offer in the outlying district of Witikon surprises even hardened Zurich residents, as the Blick reports: A house in dire need of renovation is set to change hands for 6 million francs.

The property dates back to 1952 and has apparently hardly been maintained for decades. The small house with garden looks outdated and dilapidated. According to the Realadvisor review portal, the average price in Witikon is currently CHF 15,330 per square meter. With a living space of 144 square meters, this would result in a market value of around 2.2 million francs - only around a third of the asking price.

The floor makes the difference

The real attraction lies not in the building, but in the land. "This plot is a building plot in the W3 zone," explains Zurich luxury estate agent Claude Ginesta (52) to Blick. Three full storeys plus an attic storey may be built here, and the utilization rate is 90 percent. This means that almost the entire area can be built on.

Ginesta emphasizes that the price is based on the development potential. Plots with such a high utilization rate cannot be compared with normal single-family house plots, which generally only allow a utilization rate of 40 to 45 percent and are therefore priced significantly lower.

The property has been on the market since August 4, 2025. "The target group is primarily project developers," says Ginesta. He expects the property to be sold within ten to twelve weeks. Witikon is considered to be a highly sought-after location, so a great deal of interest is expected. According to the sales documents, the highest bidder will be awarded the property. This means that the final price could even be higher than the CHF 6 million advertised.