A gate, a lake, viral hype: in the Italian town of Varenna, visitors queue for up to an hour to have their photo taken at the "Porta del Paradiso".

Nicole Agostini

Pictures of the "Gate of Heaven" reach millions of views on social media and tourists in Varenna on Lake Como are already queuing up for the perfect photo or video.

At the "Gate of Heaven", or "Porta del Paradiso" in Italian, people wait between 30 and 60 minutes to have their picture taken at the Gate of Heaven. The social media hotspot is located in Varenna at the botanical gardens of Villa Cipressi.

Would you also queue for the perfect vacation photo?

More videos from the resort