On Friday, the Euromillions is all about 235 million francs. The chance of winning is vanishingly small. And yet people still play. Mainly because of what happens in our heads when we tick the numbers.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The next Euromillions draw will take place on Friday, June 6, with 235 million francs in the jackpot.

Despite the minimal chance of winning, many people play the lottery - not just for the money, but for the daydreams it triggers, according to behavioral researcher Claude Messner.

These fantasies offer a brief escape from everyday life, help with self-reflection and allow people to think through possible life changes. Show more

What would you do with 235 million francs? Buy a house, travel the world, treat yourself to an early retirement - or give it all away? this is exactly the question many people are currently asking themselves. Because on Friday, June 6, the Euromillions draw will take place. There are 235 million francs in the jackpot. Swisslos is expecting around four million picks.

The chance of winning the jackpot is vanishingly small. But why do so many people still play?

Claude Messner, a behavioral scientist at the University of Bern, has researched this very question. He says that in addition to the financial incentive, there is one main reason that motivates people to play the lottery: Escape from the world.

Betting to get positive thoughts

"The moment people dream of winning the lottery, they forget about their problems," he says. This kind of escape from reality also happens when people go shopping, do sport or read a book, for example.

However, dreaming about winning the lottery also helps people to reflect on their own lives. "You realize where you would like to see change." And where you can make concrete changes. "And it also shows what is already right in your life," says Messner. For example, when you realize: I would even continue working.

Many people would also play the lottery just for fun. For the social interactions it creates. "The lottery is just as easy to talk about as football or the weather," says Messner. You can't really answer the question of what you would do with the millions if you don't play yourself.

If you don't win the jackpot, it would hardly be perceived as a loss. "It's actually normal not to win millions in the lottery," says Messner. "You're not really disappointed."

For a good cause

According to Messner, many people see the lottery ticket as money well invested, even though they know that they are unlikely to win. "They often justify it by saying it's for a good cause." Because part of the money is also used to support cultural and sporting events.

Messner himself has already handed in his lottery ticket for the 235 million jackpot. If he won, he would continue to work, but would buy a house with a garden.

