Spring is coming in Switzerland - the first crocuses are already blooming. Keystone

When the weather changes, many people's bodies also react. According to research, dizziness, tiredness or headaches are not imaginary - but measurable consequences of certain weather conditions.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you According to the German Weather Service, weather sensitivity is scientifically proven. Certain weather conditions have been proven to cause more complaints.

Older people, people with pre-existing conditions and women in particular react more sensitively, and heart, respiratory or joint complaints can also increase when the weather changes.

The current warm front can trigger dizziness, whereby exercise in the fresh air and alternating showers should help to train the body's ability to adapt. Show more

The change in weather not only brings spring fever, but can also be rather unpleasant for some people: Dizziness, circulatory problems, headaches can be symptoms of the body first having to come to terms with the changed environmental conditions.

"Weather sensitivity is real, it's not a myth. The weather affects how many of us feel, and this can also be proven by scientific studies," explains Katrin Graw, who is involved in medical-meteorological research at the German Weather Service, in an interview with the German news agency DPA.

Not a myth, but well researched

"The studies have shown that certain complaints occur significantly more frequently in certain weather conditions. It's not just headaches that occur." Other typical weather-related complaints include fatigue, tiredness, restlessness and sleep problems. Cardiovascular diseases, respiratory illnesses or joint pain can also increase in certain weather conditions.

"How a person reacts to the weather depends on their general state of health at that moment," emphasizes Graw. If the body is already under stress, this can lead to increased sensitivity to the weather. Older people and those with pre-existing conditions are particularly affected, as are women somewhat more frequently.

A survey conducted by the University of Munich and the Allensbach Institute showed that around one in two people in Germany believe that they feel the influence of the weather on their own health.

When the warm front pushes

At the moment, this could manifest itself in the form of dizziness: "The current weather can trigger complaints in people who are sensitive to the weather because we currently have a warm front approaching Germany," says Graw.

Many weather factors are changing at the same time: "The temperature is increasing. We have a change in air pressure because the low pressure area is approaching. We also have changes in wind, sunshine duration and humidity. And all these parameters mean that the body has to adapt more to these various changes. This can lead to dizziness or circulatory problems in people with low blood pressure, for example."

Graw recommends exposing yourself to the weather a lot - in other words, exercising in the fresh air, cycling or taking alternating showers. "This allows you to adapt to the weather or train your regulatory capacity."