The dead humpback whale Timmy on the Danish coast could explode at any time. youtube.com/@News5de

Humpback whale "Timmy" floats bloated off the Danish coast - and with him the fear of an explosion. Because decomposition gases are building up in his carcass, which could cause the dead giant to explode at any time.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you The carcass of the dead humpback whale Timmy lies bloated off the Danish coast.

Gases accumulate inside whales as they decompose.

Experts explain why dead whales can explode. Show more

Following the death of humpback whale "Timmy", there is growing concern that his dead body could explode off the Danish coast. Decomposition gases that accumulate in the animal have now inflated the carcass into a round ball.

This is not at all unusual for whales, says biologist Anja Gallus from the German Oceanographic Museum when asked by the German Press Agency. But why is this actually the case?

"When an animal dies, decomposition processes immediately begin in the body," explains Gallus. During this process, bacteria multiply and the decomposition of the organic material produces, among other things, putrefactive gases that bloat the body.

Normally, cold air or cold water would cool the body and somewhat curb the formation of bacteria.

But whales have a special feature: they have a very thick layer of fat that insulates their bodies in cold water. This insulating layer of fat keeps the carcass warm and thus favors the proliferation of bacteria, explains the biologist. The resulting putrefactive gases cannot escape as long as the carcass is not open.

«You wouldn't want to have stood in this rain of blood, particles and putrefactive gases.» Fabian Ritter Whale researcher

"The pressure inside continues to build up, and at some point the animal could blow up with a big bang," whale researcher Fabian Ritter explained to the German Press Agency (dpa). "Such a situation is almost foreseeable."

According to Ritter, it is also possible that the situation could ease quite unspectacularly: A natural crack could form in the tissue, allowing the gases to escape without exploding.

How long does it take from death to an explosion?

After death, the body initially sinks into the water, but then sometimes inflates due to the gases and can then rise to the surface again. If the body is not opened by scavengers, for example, it can inflate to such an extent that it explodes.

How long this process takes depends on many factors, such as the ambient temperature. In summer, it can happen within a few days, says Gallus, but in colder temperatures it can take much longer. It is not possible to say with certainty how things will go with humpback whale "Timmy".

The Danish authorities want to tow the carcass to a port in Jutland off the vacation island of Anholt and then possibly perform an autopsy on the whale. The Danish Environmental Protection Agency has already issued a warning against approaching the animal.

However, an initial attempt to retrieve the dead humpback whale has now had to be stopped. According to the Danish Environmental Protection Agency Miljøstyrelsen, the operation had to be aborted on Thursday after several unsuccessful attempts. On Friday morning, images from the livestream provider News5 showed that the whale had become extremely bloated.