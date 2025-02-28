The Federal Housing Office will lower the reference interest rate on Monday. Sebastian Gollnow/dpa

The reference interest rate is expected to be lowered to 1.5 percent, which could mean a reduction in rental costs for many tenants. However, not everyone will benefit equally from this change.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Federal Office for Housing is expected to announce a reduction in the reference interest rate from 1.75 to 1.5 percent on Monday.

Tenants with rental agreements based on a higher reference interest rate can apply for a reduction of up to 2.91 percent.

Landlords may partially offset this against increased costs.

New tenants usually do not benefit from the reduction, as new rental agreements are often set at a higher starting level. Show more

On Monday, the Federal Housing Office (BWO) is expected to announce a reduction in the reference interest rate from 1.75 to 1.5 percent. This adjustment could mean a reduction in rental costs for many tenants in Switzerland. The reference interest rate, which is based on the average interest rate of all mortgages, is updated four times a year.

A reduction in the reference interest rate was narrowly missed back in December. At that time, a slight reduction in the average mortgage interest rate would have been enough to lower the reference interest rate to 1.5 percent. Since then, mortgage interest rates have fallen further, which now makes an adjustment of the reference interest rate likely.

Up to 2.91 percent rent reduction

Tenants whose rental agreements are based on a reference interest rate of 1.75 percent or higher can apply for a rent reduction. Larissa Steiner from the Zurich Tenants' Association emphasizes that the date on which the contract was concluded or the last rent adjustment was made is decisive. It is therefore advisable to take a look at the rental agreements to check the justification for a reduction.

The potential rent reduction could be up to 2.91 percent. However, landlords could reduce the reduction entitlement by 0.5 to 1 percent to compensate for inflation and increased costs. According to UBS, the effective reduction claim for most households will be around 2 percent of the net rent.

Calculate your rent rate

A practical tool for tenants is the Tenants' Association's rent calculator, which will be available online from Monday. Tenants can use this tool to check their entitlement to a rent reduction before submitting an official request. If the request is accepted, the reduction will take effect from the next termination date.

While existing tenants could benefit from the reduction, the situation is less rosy for those looking for a home. New rental contracts will often not be based on the lowered reference interest rate, which means that new tenants will not automatically benefit from the lower interest rates.

The editor wrote this article with the help of AI.