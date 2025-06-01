Morning coffee could do more harm than good. Unsplash

Get up in the morning, eyes barely open - and coffee first thing. A classic. But that could be doing your body more harm than good.

Sonya Jamil

No time? blue News summarizes for you Coffee on an empty stomach can increase cortisol levels, irritate the stomach and trigger symptoms such as heartburn, trembling or inner restlessness.

Better: eat a snack first and then enjoy the coffee with it Show more

If you drink coffee straight after waking up, you push up your cortisol levels - a stress hormone that is already high in the morning. The result: your body goes on alert. You may feel alert - but also shaky or irritable.

Coffee on an empty stomach can also stimulate stomach acid production. For people with a sensitive stomach, this can lead to heartburn, irritation or even long-term problems with the stomach lining. The liquid stimulant could also lead to nervousness, trembling and inner restlessness.

What comes first on the breakfast table?

It might help to have a snack before your first cup of coffee in the morning - for example, a piece of bread or a yogurt. Plant-based milk instead of cow's milk can also be easy on the stomach.

And if you can't wake up without coffee? A glass of water after getting up stimulates the circulation - without any side effects.

