If you drink coffee straight after waking up, you push up your cortisol levels - a stress hormone that is already high in the morning. The result: your body goes on alert. You may feel alert - but also shaky or irritable.
Coffee on an empty stomach can also stimulate stomach acid production. For people with a sensitive stomach, this can lead to heartburn, irritation or even long-term problems with the stomach lining. The liquid stimulant could also lead to nervousness, trembling and inner restlessness.
What comes first on the breakfast table?
It might help to have a snack before your first cup of coffee in the morning - for example, a piece of bread or a yogurt. Plant-based milk instead of cow's milk can also be easy on the stomach.
And if you can't wake up without coffee? A glass of water after getting up stimulates the circulation - without any side effects.