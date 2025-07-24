Email addresses that are no longer used should not be deleted. Someone who takes over the address later could misuse it. You should be particularly careful with accounts from free providers.

Even if you no longer use an old e-mail address, if in doubt it is better to keep it and not delete the account. This is because there is a risk that stored e-mail addresses could be reassigned and misused by the new user.

This can happen, for example, with information from emails to the respective address that were actually addressed to the old owner, but which the new user now has. This can be used to get up to all sorts of mischief.

Security of other online services at risk

Control over the email account can be misused to use the password recovery function of numerous online services. This is almost always done via the e-mail address provided during registration.

The new owner of an email address can then access services and accounts that are still linked to the address and make online purchases or post on social media in the victim's name.

Beware of free providers

The problem of this possible identity theft particularly affects providers with free offers who deactivate unused accounts over a longer period of time and then reassign the associated addresses.

In the worst case, the original owner is not even aware of this. To make matters worse, hardly any user has a complete overview of where they are registered, with which data and via which e-mail address.

What you should do instead

Even if you no longer want to use an e-mail address, you should never give it up. Every e-mail program supports the use of multiple accounts. So add your old account and store its emails in a separate Postfast. You can check this from time to time or delete all the emails at once. In any case, this will protect you from the misuse mentioned above.

Alternatively, you can also set up forwarding from your old address to your new one. Almost every provider offers this option. However, mails to the old address will then be mixed with those to the new address, unless you specify a "rule" whereby e-mails from a particular address are always stored in a separate folder.