Regardless of updates, restarting your cell phone from time to time is not a bad idea. Karl-Josef Hildenbrand/dpa

A restart can work wonders - not only for us humans, but also for our cell phones that are constantly in use. This not only improves performance, but also extends the service life.

Martin Abgottspon

Our smartphones now run continuously, often without a single break, unless the battery gives up. But this continuous operation, for which modern cell phones are designed, has its pitfalls. Processes and temporary data accumulate in the background, which can gradually slow down the system.

A simple restart, known as a soft reset, can help here. This involves shutting down the entire operating system, closing all applications, disconnecting connections and clearing the RAM. The result: a clean start and noticeably better performance.

Here are five convincing reasons why you should regularly give your smartphone a short time-out.

Memory cleanup: More space, more speed

Every app you open, every website you visit and every process you start leaves traces in your smartphone's memory. Even when you close an app, parts of it can remain active in the background and take up valuable memory. A restart rigorously terminates these unnecessary processes and completely empties the RAM. The result is noticeably improved system performance and smoother operation. "It's like tidying up a cluttered desk," explains a software engineer to giga.de, "you create space for new things and find everything faster."

System updates: Full integration of updates

Software updates often not only bring new functions, but also important bug fixes and security improvements. Even if many updates are installed in the background, a restart is often essential for the changes to be fully integrated. Only then can all new files be loaded correctly and possible compatibility problems with old software components be rectified. If you don't reboot, you run the risk of new functions not running correctly or the system becoming unstable.

Performance improvement: goodbye, stutters and delays

Your smartphone suddenly reacts more slowly, apps load slowly or input is delayed. Such symptoms are often the result of an overloaded system. A restart clears the temporary memory, ends stuck processes and gives the operating system the opportunity to restart. This leads to a significantly better response time and an overall smoother user experience.

Troubleshooting: The quick solution for inexplicable problems

Sometimes the smartphone just doesn't play along. Apps crash, Wi-Fi connections drop out or the display doesn't respond. Before you start looking for complex solutions, try a restart. Many temporary software errors caused by malfunctioning apps or system processes can be rectified quickly and easily in this way. It is often the first and easiest step to solving the problem.

Improved battery life: efficiency instead of wasting energy

Background processes and cache data accumulated throughout the day can consume considerable amounts of battery power without you even noticing it. A restart ends these hidden energy guzzlers and cleans up the cache. The result is optimized energy management and, in many cases, a noticeably longer battery life. A small measure with a big impact on the endurance of your device.