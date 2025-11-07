Coop is opening a new reloading center in Zurich on Friday. From now on, goods will arrive there by train from the regional distribution center in Aargau. Archivbild: Coop

Coop goods will now arrive by train instead of by road - saving 58,000 truck journeys a year. This is made possible by a new reloading center in Zurich's Hardfeld district.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you Coop is opening a new reloading center in Zurich, which will in future be supplied by train from Schafisheim in Aargau.

By shifting to rail, Coop will save around 58,000 truck journeys a year.

Coop is relying on biodiesel-powered trucks for fine distribution in Zurich. Show more

Coop is opening a new reloading center in Zurich on Friday. From now on, goods will arrive there by train from the regional distribution center in Aargau. This will save the retailer 58,000 truck journeys per year.

Until now, Coop has delivered products for the Zurich area from the logistics center in Schafisheim AG by truck. With the opening of the new rail hub, the products will now be transported by rail to the reloading center in Hardfeld in Zurich, according to a press release issued on Friday.

Only "on the last mile" will trucks be used to distribute the goods to around 70 stores in the city, as a spokesperson told the news agency AWP when asked. This new organization will enable Coop to save around 58,000 truck journeys per year. This corresponds to a CO2 reduction of 80 percent compared to road transportation alone.

No more traffic jam delays

In addition, rail transport is also more reliable. After all, if traffic is backed up on the A1 highway, the delivery time can also be delayed.

According to the spokesperson, the trucks used in Zurich are powered by biodiesel. This means they emit significantly fewer emissions than those with conventional diesel engines. The aim is to make transportation to the stores emission-free one day. Coop already delivers two thirds of its national goods transportation by rail.

Video from the department