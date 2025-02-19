Your car navigation system may no longer work due to the FM antenna switch-off. Christin Klose/dpa-tmn

Not only old radios, but also navigation devices are affected by the FM switch-off: The TMC system will no longer work and drivers will have to look for alternatives.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you With the shutdown of FM antennas at the end of 2024, the TMC system for traffic jam warnings in navigation devices will also be discontinued.

The Swiss Federal Roads Office (Astra) welcomes this development, as fewer drivers will take side roads and thus relieve congestion on through roads.

Drivers affected will have to switch to online navigation services such as Google Maps or Apple Maps. Show more

The shutdown of FM antennas at the end of 2024 has unexpected consequences: Not only will old radios remain silent, many navigation devices will also lose their traffic jam warnings.

This is due to the Traffic Message Channel (TMC) system, which transmits traffic reports to navigation devices via FM. With the end of FM broadcasting, this service will no longer be available, as Silvia Canova, media spokesperson for the Federal Office of Communications (OFCOM), confirms. As private radio stations such as CH Media or Energy do not operate their own TMC system either, there is no alternative.

Astra is pleased about fewer traffic jams

However, the Federal Roads Office (Astra) is positive about the development. The reason: many navigation devices suggest alternative routes through built-up areas in traffic jams - which causes congested side roads, noise, a higher risk of accidents and problems for public transport.

If you still need up-to-date traffic information, you need to switch to online navigation services such as Google Maps, Apple Maps or the TCS app. These obtain their data via the internet and, according to Bakom, are even much more accurate than the old VHF-TMC system.

For drivers with older navigation systems without the internet, however, the FM switch-off means a significant restriction - and for some an unplanned investment in a new device.