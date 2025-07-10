Carsten Spohr, CEO of Deutsche Lufthansa AG, and his wife Vivian at the VIP reception of the 13th Semper Opera Ball Dresden in 2018. Archivbild: IMAGO/Andreas Weihs

The wife of Lufthansa CEO Carsten Spohr was involved in a traffic accident in Sardinia. According to reports, Vivian Spohr ran over a young woman who died at the scene.

Wilhelm Flemmer

Vivian Spohr, the wife of Lufthansa CEO Carsten Spohr, has been involved in a fatal traffic accident in Italy. According to the newspaper "Corriere Della Sera", the 51-year-old ran over a pedestrian in Sardinia at around 1.30 p.m. on Tuesday. The 24-year-old died of her serious head injuries at the scene of the accident.

According to the newspaper, the accident took place at a crosswalk in Porto Cervo in the north of Sardinia. According to the newspaper, the victim noticed the vehicle and drew attention to herself. Spohr drove on for a few meters after the collision until an eyewitness drew her attention to what had happened.

Spohr is said to have briefly lost consciousness after the situation was described to her. An alcohol test was negative. The police are investigating whether she was on the phone during the accident. An autopsy is due to take place next week.

Public prosecutor's office investigating

According to reports, the victim of the accident is the daughter of a well-known trade unionist in the region. Carsten Spohr is said not to have been in the vehicle at the time of the accident.

A lawyer for the Spohrs confirmed the accident to the "Bild" newspaper. "The exact circumstances are now being investigated. The Spohr family has expressed its deepest sympathy to the victim's relatives," the statement said.

According to "Corriere Della Sera", Vivian Spohr left Italy before the charges were formally filed. She was not legally obliged to remain in the country. The public prosecutor's office of the city of Tempio has started the investigation. Spohr is represented by a lawyer in Sardinia.