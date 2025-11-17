For Jimmy Wales, Wikipedia is the more successful project after the "Babe Engine". Keystone

Wikipedia co-founder Jimmy Wales cut short an interview with a podcaster after less than a minute - when it came to his role in the launch of the online encyclopaedia, of all things.

The interview with Jimmy Wales, one of the brains behind Wikipedia, took an unexpected turn when he cut off the conversation with Tilo Jung after just 48 seconds. The journalist had asked right at the beginning whether Wales should be regarded as the sole founder or co-founder of the online encyclopaedia. This question met with Wales' displeasure: "It doesn't matter. That's the stupidest question in the world. Call me whatever you want."

Despite Wales' dismissive response, Jung followed up and pointed out that the facts were unclear.

This led to further exasperation from Wales, who finally declared: "Can I say I've answered your question four times now, it doesn't matter? You know what, I'm done, thank you." With these words, he left the studio.

Tilo Jung, visibly surprised, ended the interview with the words: "All right. Shortest interview on this channel. Goodbye." This was followed by credits dedicated to the producers of "Jung & Naiv".

Under the published video, it was pointed out that Wales left the studio after the first question. He had introduced himself as the "founder of Wikipedia", while on Wikipedia he is listed as a "co-founder". The difference between sole founder and co-founder is factually significant.

For Jimmy Wales, however, it is a question of point of view: "It's not a fact, it's an opinion. So you can have any opinion you want. It doesn't matter."

Uncertainty about the founding of Wikipedia

Wikipedia itself attaches great importance to factual accuracy, which Wales did not want to fulfill at that moment: "[...] We regret that he ended the interview after 50 seconds - journalistically this question was completely correct."

The conflict between Wales and Larry Sanger, another co-founder of Wikipedia, has been simmering for years. Both developed the basic idea for the encyclopaedia in 2001, but Wales has repeatedly described himself as the sole founder. Sanger, on the other hand, has called him a "liar". Both are still listed as co-founders on Wikipedia.

