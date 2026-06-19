In the Polish city of Krakow, a wild boar rammed into a stroller. The 13-month-old girl who had been lying in the stroller had to be taken to the hospital with head injuries, the PAP news agency reported, citing police. However, her life is not in danger, officials said.

Not an Intentional Attack

Initially, media outlets reported that an aggressive wild boar had attacked the stroller without warning on Thursday on a walking path in the Kliny district of Kraków. Prior to this, there had already been several complaints from residents of the district who felt threatened by wild boars. As a result, a crisis task force from the Kraków city administration met on Friday to discuss protective measures.

During the meeting, it became clear that the wild boar had not intentionally rammed the stroller. Apparently, a herd of wild boars had been startled by a dog and fled onto the walking path. There, they happened to cross paths with a mother pushing a stroller.