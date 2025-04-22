Wild chimpanzees share alcoholic fruit - Gallery The research group speculates that it has discovered a primal form of partying. Image: dpa Previous studies have already shown that chimpanzees consume alcohol. Image: dpa Wild chimpanzees share alcoholic fruit - Gallery The research group speculates that it has discovered a primal form of partying. Image: dpa Previous studies have already shown that chimpanzees consume alcohol. Image: dpa

Humans like to consume alcohol in company. Now a study suggests that this could be similar in chimpanzees. Is this the original form of partying?

No time? blue News summarizes for you Researchers at the University of Exeter have observed chimpanzees in Guinea-Bissau eating fermented fruit.

In 9 out of 10 cases, the animals shared fruit containing alcohol.

Sharing alcohol can contribute to the formation and strengthening of social bonds, say the researchers. Show more

For the first time, researchers say they have observed wild chimpanzees sharing alcoholic fruit. The predominantly British team led by Anna Bowland from the University of Exeter filmed this behavior on several occasions in the Cantanhez National Park in Guinea-Bissau, West Africa.

The chimpanzees shared the fermented pumpkin-shaped fruits of the Okwa tree (Treculia africana), also known as the African breadfruit tree. Its fruits, which can weigh up to 30 kilograms, fall off when they are ripe. The majority of the fruits examined on the ground - 24 out of 28 - had an alcohol content that reached a maximum of 0.61 percent.

Reasons for the behavior are unclear

Using camera traps, the group recorded a total of 70 events in which chimpanzees (Pan troglodytes) consumed the fruit. In 9 of the 10 observations in which the apes shared this food, the fruit contained alcohol.

Chimpanzees of both sexes and different age groups were involved. "Our data provide the first evidence for the sharing of alcohol-containing food by great apes," the group writes in the journal "Current Biology".

It is unclear why the fermented food was shared and whether the alcohol was actually consumed in a targeted manner, they continue. Nevertheless, the observation supports the idea that the human use of alcohol is deeply rooted in evolutionary history.

Primal form of partying?

"We know that drinking alcohol leads to the release of dopamine and endorphins in humans, which causes feelings of happiness and relaxation," explained first author Bowland. "And we also know that sharing alcohol - even in the context of traditions such as celebrations - helps to form and strengthen social bonds."

Now, the ecologist continued, the question arises as to whether this is similar in chimpanzees. In this case, it could be a primal form of celebration. However, it is also unclear whether and to what extent alcohol - especially in low concentrations - triggers intoxication in the animals.

Earlier study indicated binge drinking

However, a study from the neighboring country of Guinea, published ten years ago in the journal "Royal Society Open Science", indicated this. According to the study, wild chimpanzees there like to drink alcoholic beverages - sometimes even by the liter.

The international research team reported at the time that the chimpanzees consumed up to three liters of fermented palm juice - with an alcohol content of up to 6.9 percent - using leaves as a spoon substitute. Afterwards, the chimpanzees showed signs of intoxication or went to sleep, it was said.

Here too, both sexes and all age groups participated - but only around half of all animals. It has also been documented that chimpanzees consume alcohol in captivity.