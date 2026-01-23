A Ukrainian drone attack set fire to a logistics center in Yekaterinburg belonging to Wildberries, Russia's largest online retailer. The company said the attack caused a fire to break out. Employees were evacuated in time.

ARCHIVE – A Ukrainian soldier from the Defense Intelligence Service prepares to launch the An-196 Ljutyj long-range drone at an undisclosed location in Ukraine. Photo: Evgeniy Maloletka/AP/dpa

According to Denis Pasler, the governor of the Sverdlovsk region, three drones crashed onto the roof of a logistics center that had been evacuated for safety reasons. Firefighters are on the scene battling the blaze. No one was injured.

Unverifiable photos and videos purporting to show the attack and plumes of smoke rising from a warehouse circulated on social media. Ukraine had already attacked a Wildberries logistics center in Yekaterinburg in late July. The company stated afterward that there had been no damage.

Russia has been waging a devastating war of aggression against Ukraine for more than four years. In recent months, Kyiv has stepped up its counterattacks, primarily using drones. Since mid-July, Ukraine has been repeatedly attacking Wildberries locations.