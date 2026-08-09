The severe wildfire in the Canadian province of British Columbia is still not under control. However, it is no longer spreading as rapidly. As of Sunday morning (local time), the fire had spread over more than 100 square kilometers. More than 20,000 people had previously been forced to flee due to the flames.

The wildfire in the Bald Range, which has forced residents of the South Okanagan region to evacuate their homes, was still raging late Saturday.

Here's what it's all about In the province of British Columbia in western Canada, authorities have declared a state of emergency due to a rapidly spreading wildfire.

More than 20,000 people were ordered to evacuate their homes.

The town of Summerland, with a population of about 12,000, has been particularly hard hit. Summary created with

According to reports, one reason the fire has recently been spreading more slowly is that a large portion of the fireline has now reached Okanagan Lake. Emergency responders were working to protect homes on the outskirts of Summerland, a community with a population of about 12,000.

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Evacuation orders for thousands of people remained in effect. About 10,000 properties in Summerland, Peachland, and surrounding areas were affected, while others were under a potential evacuation warning. British Columbia Premier David Eby warned that conditions were “extremely dangerous” and were changing by the minute.

Canadian Federal Government Pledges Aid

The fire had destroyed houses and other buildings on its way to the lake. The provincial government reports significant damage, the extent of which has not yet been fully assessed. According to authorities, more than 50 people who had been trapped by the flames were rescued with the help of helicopters. Police are also investigating a report of a possible fatality, which has not yet been confirmed. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Meanwhile, the Canadian federal government has also pledged concrete assistance. A request for aid from British Columbia has been approved, the minister in charge, Eleanor Olszewski, announced on social media this morning. Among other things, the federal government will help provide housing for people who have had to leave their homes due to the wildfires.

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Firefighting efforts continue to be hampered by hot, dry weather and thick smoke. Emergency responders are also receiving assistance from abroad, including from Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. British Columbia declared a state of emergency on Saturday due to the numerous wildfires in the province.

According to media reports, more than 100 wildfires have recently been recorded in British Columbia, nearly half of which were out of control. Other Canadian provinces, such as Ontario and Quebec, have also had to contend with major wildfires this year.