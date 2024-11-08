California wildfire spreads - homes destroyed - Gallery The authorities have ordered evacuations. Image: Keystone The flames are spreading rapidly due to strong winds. Image: Keystone The Mountain Fire in Southern California continues to spread. Image: Keystone The extent of the damage is not yet known. Image: Keystone/AP/Noah Berger California wildfire spreads - homes destroyed - Gallery The authorities have ordered evacuations. Image: Keystone The flames are spreading rapidly due to strong winds. Image: Keystone The Mountain Fire in Southern California continues to spread. Image: Keystone The extent of the damage is not yet known. Image: Keystone/AP/Noah Berger

A forest fire in Southern California causes residents to flee. The flames are spreading rapidly, helped by the strong Santa Ana winds. The extent of the damage is not yet known.

dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you Hundreds of firefighters are battling a rapidly spreading fire in Southern California.

The so-called "Mountain Fire" near the town of Camarillo, west of Los Angeles, has doubled in size virtually overnight.

According to the authorities, the flames charred an area of over 80 square kilometers.

Numerous houses were burnt down or damaged, the fire department announced on Thursday, without giving specific figures.

The Los Angeles Times reported that over 130 buildings had been destroyed. Show more

Hundreds of firefighters are battling a rapidly spreading fire in Southern California. The so-called "Mountain Fire" near the town of Camarillo has doubled in size virtually overnight. According to the authorities, the flames charred an area of over 80 square kilometers. Numerous houses were burnt down or damaged, the fire department announced on Thursday, without giving specific figures. The Los Angeles Times reported that over 130 buildings had been destroyed.

#mountainfire update; The fire is currently impacting the Camarillo Heights area and is estimated at 8,800 acres. Numerous structures have been impacted by this fast-moving fire.



Firefighters first priority continues to be life safety and we are strongly encouraging all… pic.twitter.com/hBRtGwcAV4 — VCFD PIO (@VCFD_PIO) November 6, 2024

The fire drove thousands of people from their homes in the affected region, around 80 kilometers northwest of Los Angeles. The authorities ordered further evacuations. California Governor Gavin Newsom visited the site to assess the situation. Newsom requested immediate assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (Fema) to fight the fire. More than 3,500 homes and businesses are threatened in the affected region, according to a statement.

The "Mountain Fire" in Moorpark continues to spread. (November 7, 2024) Image: Keystone/AP Photo/Noah Berger

Southern California is currently affected by strong Santa Ana winds, which occur primarily in the fall and winter. The dry winds exacerbate the extreme fire danger, it was said. Added to this are persistent summer temperatures and dry vegetation, which ignites easily.

Power switched off as a precaution

The responsible energy supplier, Southern California Edison, switched off the power in particularly endangered areas as a precautionary measure. Strong gusts of wind can damage electricity pylons and lines and cause sparks. This has repeatedly caused fires in the past. Around 70,000 customers were without power on Thursday, as reported by the Los Angeles Times.

Red Flag Warnings and Fire Weather Watches are in effect across many parts of California from 11 AM Tuesday through 7 AM Thursday due to strong offshore winds, near-critical relative humidity with poor overnight recovery, and dry fuels. These conditions pose a significant fire… pic.twitter.com/RnoRxc3dZP — CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) November 5, 2024

dpa