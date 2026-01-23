West of Athens, there are countless fires, both large and small. In the Netherlands, a nature reserve is ablaze, and in the U.S. state of Washington, more than 700 buildings have already burned down.

Time and again, towns are being evacuated, forests and homes are burning, and farm animals and wildlife are perishing: West of the Greek capital, Athens, countless wildfires—both large and small—remain active. Other regions are also experiencing unrest. In the Netherlands, a nature reserve is on fire; in the U.S. state of Washington, thousands of firefighters are battling major wildfires, and some 65,000 people there have had to flee to safety from the flames so far. In France, the alert level remains high—while in Spain, the situation is easing.

Greece

Twenty-three firefighting planes and eleven firefighting helicopters, plus hundreds of first responders on the ground—and yet the forest and brush fires west of Athens have not yet been brought under control. Strong winds had caused the flames to spread so far over the weekend that emergency responders now have to repeatedly return to areas where smoldering embers are reigniting. Satellite images show countless hot spots across an area measuring a good 30 by 30 kilometers.

Eleven towns had to be evacuated on Monday, including the coastal town of Psatha on the Gulf of Corinth, where the flames eventually reached homes. Out at sea, Coast Guard vessels and private boat owners are standing by for possible rescue operations. Police are also on the scene throughout the region: Roads are being closed repeatedly, and traffic is being rerouted.

According to estimates, 8,000 hectares have burned so far, an area of 80 square kilometers—almost as large as the city of Weimar. The risk of wildfires remains high—at level four out of five in the affected region.

State of Washington

In the state of Washington in the northwestern United States, three major wildfires have devastated entire residential areas. Gent Welsh of the National Guard in the West Coast state compared the destruction in the affected region around the city of Spokane to a “war zone.” According to official reports, more than 700 homes and other buildings were destroyed there. However, as of Monday (local time), no injuries or fatalities had been reported.

The fires are likely the “worst natural disaster” in this region, said Washington Governor Bob Ferguson. Dave Upthegrove, Commissioner of State Lands, described it as a “historic wildfire season” that had already reached devastating proportions relatively early in the summer. According to him, 17 major fires are currently burning in the state, covering an area of over 100,000 hectares. About 5,000 firefighters are battling the blazes across the state.

In the Spokane area alone, more than 65,000 people were ordered to evacuate their homes—more than a third of the population. The cause of the fires is still under investigation. On Monday, a 37-year-old man was arrested, according to the local sheriff’s office. He is accused of arson.

Netherlands

A major fire has been raging since Monday in a nature reserve in the eastern Netherlands, near the German border. According to authorities, a large number of firefighters are on the scene to battle the blaze in De Rosmolen, near the village of Oostrum, and prevent it from spreading further. Three military firefighting helicopters are on the scene. A campground with about 300 vacationers was evacuated as a precaution. Train service between Nijmegen and Venray has been suspended. Residents have been urged to keep their doors and windows closed due to the heavy smoke.

France

In France, the weather service has issued a warning today of an increased risk of wildfires in the northwest of the country. The risk also remains high in Mediterranean regions because the vegetation there is extremely dry and intense heat continues to prevail, according to a statement. According to the report, the risk is expected to rise again to the highest alert level as winds pick up over the course of the week.

In general, most fires are under control, and the situation in the country is considered stable. The situation remains tense, particularly in the Var department in southern France, where 1,500 firefighters are battling to prevent a reignited fire from spreading. Weather conditions pose a risk of the situation taking a turn for the worse, according to the prefecture. It has also maintained a Level 1 air pollution alert.

Near Bordeaux, where the worst fire of the season had raged, residents of additional evacuated—and in some cases heavily damaged—towns were allowed to return home. In the town of Le Porge on the Atlantic coast, a mine-clearing operation had taken place earlier after the explosive ordnance disposal unit discovered a cache of World War II ammunition. According to a statement from the prefecture on Monday evening, nearly 400 shells and rounds of ammunition were recovered.

Spain

Compared to recent weeks, the situation in Spain has continued to ease. According to the wildfire portal “Incendios Forestales,” 47 forest and vegetation fires were active nationwide as of this evening. These were predominantly small fires. Most of them were reported from the regions of Castile and León, Catalonia, Valencia, and Castile-La Mancha.

The major wildfires around the capital, Madrid—which had kept firefighters in this popular vacation destination on high alert in late July—are still burning in some areas but are now under control. More good news: Thanks to the end of this summer’s fourth heat wave, the risk of wildfires in Spain has decreased nationwide, according to the weather service Aemet.