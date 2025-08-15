Lindt & Sprüngli is considering the production of chocolate Easter bunnies in the USA (archive image) Keystone

According to a report, Lindt & Sprüngli's gold-wrapped Easter bunnies could soon be produced in the USA. This would allow the chocolate manufacturer to avoid Trump's punitive tariffs.

According to Bloomberg, Lindt & Sprüngli is examining whether to relocate the production of gold-wrapped Easter bunnies to the USA in order to avoid US import duties.

For the Canadian market, production could instead switch to Europe to avoid Canadian retaliatory tariffs against US products.

The company does not confirm any specific plans, but emphasizes ongoing investments in US production capacity and supply chain efficiencies. Show more

According to Bloomberg, chocolate manufacturer Lindt & Sprüngli could relocate the production of its gold-wrapped Easter bunnies to the USA in order to avoid the import tariffs imposed by the Trump administration. Production for the Canadian market could then move to Europe.

The plan would involve investments of up to 10 million US dollars to produce bunnies, Santas and other hollow chocolate figures in the USA, the news agency quoted insiders as saying on Friday. These are currently produced in Germany and would therefore be subject to an import duty of 15 percent.

Lindt & Sprüngli is also considering relocating production for the Canadian market from its plant in Boston to European sites in order to avoid retaliatory tariffs that Canada has imposed on the USA.

Lindt & Sprüngli remains silent on specific plans

The company declined to comment on the specific plans. However, Lindt & Sprüngli has been evaluating further investment in production capacity in the USA for several years, a media spokesperson told AWP. Capacities at the production site in Stratham (New Hampshire) are currently being expanded.

"Irrespective of the tariffs, we are constantly working to make our production and internal supply chains more efficient. This also includes reviewing which products are manufactured at which production sites and for which markets," the spokesperson continued.