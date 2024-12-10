Most airlines only allow liquids in 100-milliliter containers and only one liter per person in total. Everything must be packed in a transparent plastic bag and usually presented separately at the security checkpoint.
The rules have been in place since 2006 and are intended to prevent criminals or terrorists from smuggling explosives on board. They are based on a recommendation by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO). The rules were issued by governments, which could also change them again.
Scanner machines are now sophisticated enough to detect dangerous material, said Willie Walsh, head of the International Air Transport Association (IATA), in Geneva. He sees signs that the liquid restriction will be lifted "in due course", he said. However, he could not give a date.