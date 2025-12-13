Will cats soon be able to lose weight with a new drug? A test is underway in the USA. (symbolic picture) Julian Stratenschulte/dpa

Cats also suffer from obesity. In the USA, a company is now testing an anti-obesity drug on cats that works in a similar way to the active ingredient contained in weight loss injections.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you In the USA, a biotech company is testing an anti-obesity drug for cats that works in a similar way to weight loss injections for humans.

The active ingredient exenatide is released over six months from a capsule implanted under the skin and is intended to increase the feeling of satiety.

The first results of the study with around 50 overweight cats are expected in the summer. Show more

Obesity not only endangers the health of humans, but also that of pets - such as cats. Obesity can also lead to diabetes in pets. This not only shortens the life of the animal, but the treatment is also expensive for cat owners.

According to reports in "Bild", the American company Okava Pharmaceuticals has started a pilot study in which overweight cats are administered an active ingredient similar to that found in so-called weight loss injections.

Anti-obesity medication for cats

Normally, cats with diabetes are given GLP-1 medication to stimulate insulin production and slow down digestion. Studies indicate that the effect in pets is similar to that in humans. However, the drug is expensive and can lead to side effects.

In its pilot study, the biotech company Okava Pharmaceuticals is now administering a drug containing the active ingredient exenatide to around 50 overweight cats. This active ingredient is a GLP-1 agonist for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. It curbs the appetite and ensures a long-lasting feeling of satiety. However, it can also contribute to weight loss, as studies have shown. Weight loss injections such as Ozempic contain the active ingredient semaglutide. This has a similar effect to exenatide and was originally used to treat diabetes.

However, cats are not injected with the active ingredient. It is implanted under the skin in small capsules, where the active ingredient is then released over a six-month period. Study leader Dr. Chen Gilor, a veterinarian at the University of Florida, explained to the "New York Times": "You put the capsule under the skin, 6 months later the cat has lost weight. It's like magic." The first results of the pilot study are expected in the summer.

More videos from the department