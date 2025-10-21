Polish children enjoy the summer in Krakow in July: their parents may soon have more money in their wallets. KEYSTONE

The Polish president wants to help families, boost consumption and combat the falling birth rate: if Karol Nawrocki has his way, families with at least two children will soon no longer pay tax on their income.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Poland's president wants parents who have at least two children to no longer have to pay income tax.

The tax relief is to be granted up to a certain upper income limit.

Parliament still has to approve the plan. Show more

Europe is suffering from a low birth rate. With 1.1 children per couple, Poland has the second worst rate: only Ukraine has a lower rate. However, Polish President Karol Nawrocki has now introduced a bill to change this.

The draft provides for all parents who have at least two children to be exempt from income tax, reports "Euronews". This is to apply up to an upper income limit of 140,000 zlotys, which corresponds to a good 30,000 francs.

The tax relief is to be paid regardless of whether the children are biological parents: Foster parents, adoptive parents and guardians would also benefit. According to the President's Office, a Polish family would save an average of 100 zloty per month, or around 217 francs.

The law, which now has to be discussed in parliament, is part of a package with which Karol Nawrocki campaigned before his election victory in June. It also provides for a reduction in VAT from 23 to 22 percent, the abolition of capital gains tax and the introduction of quota-based pension indexation.