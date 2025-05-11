Will Putin and Zelensky meet for the summit in Istanbul? - Gallery On the phone with Trump: five European heads of state in Kiev. Image: dpa Putin evaded the ultimatum and made counter-proposals. Image: dpa Will Putin and Zelensky meet for the summit in Istanbul? - Gallery On the phone with Trump: five European heads of state in Kiev. Image: dpa Putin evaded the ultimatum and made counter-proposals. Image: dpa

The Europeans launch their first major diplomatic initiative to end the war in Ukraine. Putin plays the ball back. And there is a surprise on Sunday evening. What happens now?

No time? blue News summarizes for you Following the corresponding demand from the USA and European states to Moscow, Ukraine is now also waiting for a possible ceasefire on all fronts.

On Thursday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi plans to travel to Turkey to meet with Vladimir Putin for peace talks.

All eyes are now on the Kremlin leader Show more

For German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, it is the "biggest diplomatic initiative of recent months" that has been set in motion in Kiev. There was talk of a "historic" moment when he, together with French President Emmanuel Macron, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi, presented a kind of roadmap for ending the Russian war of aggression that has been raging for more than three years: first a 30-day ceasefire from Monday, then negotiations and hopefully some kind of solution at the end.

It was still unclear on Sunday evening what would become of the ceasefire. However, it looks as if next Thursday could see the first meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Selensky since the Russian invasion more than three years ago.

How did this come about?

Putin drummed up journalists in the middle of Sunday night to present a counter-offer to the ceasefire proposed by Zelensky and his four most important European allies: Direct negotiations between Moscow and Kiev in Istanbul. The talks should begin this Thursday (May 15) without preconditions, Putin suggested. The reaction of Zelensky and the Europeans was initially restrained. In the evening, however, the Ukrainian president surprisingly declared on Platform X: "I will wait for Putin in Turkey on Thursday, in person."

We await a full and lasting ceasefire, starting from tomorrow, to provide the necessary basis for diplomacy. There is no point in prolonging the killings. And I will be waiting for Putin in Türkiye on Thursday. Personally. I hope that this time the Russians will not look for… — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) May 11, 2025

Will Zelensky travel to Istanbul even without a ceasefire?

That is not certain. Zelenskyi continued to insist on a ceasefire on X. "There is no point in continuing the killing." However, he did not explicitly mention it as a condition.

💪 Powerful address from Zelensky: "Russia will have to end this war anyway."



🇺🇦"This Thursday, May 15, I’ll be in Turkey. And I’m waiting for Putin there. In person. I hope this time he won’t look for excuses." pic.twitter.com/rB8MgGqETQ — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) May 11, 2025

What had happened before?

Shortly before Zelensky's agreement, US President Donald Trump had called on the Ukrainian head of state to agree to the resumption of direct peace talks in Turkey proposed by Putin. Only then would Kiev, its European partners and the USA know where they stood and be able to act accordingly, Trump wrote on his online mouthpiece Truth Social.

⚡️Trump: Ukraine must immediately agree to negotiations in Turkey



I’m starting to doubt that Ukraine will make a deal with Putin, who’s too busy celebrating the Victory of World War ll, which could not have been won (not even close!) without the United States of America. HAVE… pic.twitter.com/UYUX0Ac4PY — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) May 11, 2025

Has Trump sided with Putin again?

You can't say that. Because the Republican also expressed doubts that Putin wanted to conclude a peace agreement. He said he was too busy "celebrating the victory in the Second World War". He was alluding to the parade to mark Victory Day over Nazi Germany on Friday.

What is the basis for the talks?

That is still unclear. Putin did say that there should be no preconditions. However, his foreign policy advisor Yuri Ushakov later explained that Russia does have a basic framework of demands. For example, the results of the previous round of negotiations in 2022 - also in Istanbul - should be taken into account, as well as developments on the front since then.

What was negotiated in Istanbul in 2022?

In the draft agreement at the time, Ukraine was supposed to renounce NATO membership. In the end, the agreement was not signed because Russia wanted to be the guarantor of Ukraine's security, but demanded a veto right against the intervention of other states such as the USA or the UK. This would have made Ukraine completely dependent on the goodwill of the Kremlin.

What is Putin's position on the proposed ceasefire?

He has not explicitly commented on this. However, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova later said that the causes of the conflict had to be discussed first, then a ceasefire. There are probably two reasons for refusing a ceasefire beforehand: Firstly, Putin wants to demonstrate strength and therefore does not want to accept an ultimatum. Secondly, Moscow sees itself as having an advantage on the battlefield.

What did the Europeans say about Putin's offer?

In initial reactions on Sunday morning, they saw Putin's offer as a positive sign, but did not want to back down from their demand for a ceasefire: "First the guns must fall silent, then talks can begin," said Merz. Macron expressed similar sentiments. There was initially no reaction to Selensky's promise of talks in the evening.

Yesterday in Kyiv, we and our partners called for a 30-day ceasefire to create space for negotiations. Ukraine agreed with no ifs or buts. 1/3 — Bundeskanzler Friedrich Merz (@bundeskanzler) May 11, 2025

What will happen if the guns don't fall silent on Monday?

It is completely unclear whether the Europeans will then make good on their threat and tighten sanctions against Russia despite Zelensky's promise of talks on Thursday. The four heads of state and government, who were in Kiev on Saturday, had not made any statements on the matter by the evening.

What EU sanctions against Russia are still possible?

Since the beginning of Moscow's war of aggression against Ukraine, the EU has introduced 16 sanctions packages against Russia. They include travel restrictions, the freezing of assets and a series of import and export restrictions, for example on Russian energy sources such as coal and oil. A 17th package of sanctions is currently being prepared. However, the new punitive measures in the event of non-compliance with the ceasefire should go significantly further.

Have details been given yet?

The energy and banking sectors are to be targeted. However, the details are still unclear. Negotiations within the EU are likely to be difficult because the member states have national interests in many sectors, especially when it comes to energy. It is considered unlikely that the EU will access the frozen Russian assets in the member states.